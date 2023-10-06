MBAPPE’S MISERY | Newcastle 4-1 PSG

True Geordie reacts to last nights Champions League game which saw Newcastle United batter PSG 4-1 at home.
📧 Business Email : info@truegeordie.com
🎙️ TG Channel :
🥊 The Pain Game :
⚽️ The Kick Off :
🐦 Twitter :
📸 Instagram :
Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.
Our most important signing for Newcastle has been Howe. Listening to his interview on The High Performance podcast and you can see why he gets so much out of his players. How can you not love a team that gives their all like that. And the crowd were immense. I was at the Feyenoord game. Wish I'd been at this one. We'll remember this game forever.
It is always a pleasure to watch PSG get spanked.
Never cheered a other premier league team on so hard in my life.. Newcastle were perfect the fans deserve it YNWA
Great goals and wonderful work ethic in the press .. but these were 1 in 20 shots and not a result of high quality chances.. happy for Newcastle and the amazing crowd .. but this is clearly a one off and top 4 this season is very doubtful
fair fuckin play newcastle. Anyone that says it’s money are delusional, it’s the prem everyone is rich. Nottingham Forest spent more in the last 2 years then real madrid ffs so fuck em. Trips is unbelievable he’s the best RB in the world right now in my opinion, defensively, going forward, set pieces, mentality he’s got the fuckin lot. (neutral fan)
Newcastle has a great local fan base, its great to you winning. It wont be long before you have terrace songs in Cockney accents, like the Manchester teams 🤣
The nerves got to WEEEHHH
Gordon seems really good at Newcastle. Best player there I have seen.
Spurs fan here, but really enjoyed this game! Congrats to the team and to the fans!! You deserve the win.
Manchester City 🤍🤍🤍 decently will win
😂😂😂😂Mbappe played well and easily around MESSI AND NEYMAR JR , so he should now understand the needs of those boys around him! Mbappe should be matured
The only thing I'll say about this is this guy used to slag city. Its the hypocrisy
All the player that palyed under Bruce have also been like new signings. Big Joe, Almiron Longstaff, Schar the list goes on!
HWTL i just love we are just a team ❤
One massive innovation this past week has been the players all getting into working the crowd up and conducting the noise after every tackle and every attack. If they can make that a fixture of our home games then we'll go up another level, though that might be something the lads need to save for the massive occasions.
One man podcast is not for me
Imagine gloating about a boatman injury of all 😂😂😅
Calm down, it was only a team from a farmer's league 🤣
Shar is an attacking defender how can you not see that by now. He’s score a few long rangers cutting in from a loose ball on edge of the box
Born and bred Newcastle lad from Blyth 🤣 no mate that’s not newcastle
It's coming to a point, we need to clear some space for the Howe/Tindall statue. It was being joked about on talksport, but I'm seriously up for that. He's already achieving enough to start that conversation
I've noticed Eddie Howe is a manager that LEARNS with every game from what opposition teams present to his tactics…he is on a learning process to… getting better and BETTER!!! With each problem presented he finds a solution…I personally think he deliberately had Newcastle defend against Manchester city at the Etihad this season…to sharpen his defence to get them battle tested against future confrontations. I think the Liverpool game Eddie got worked up with klopps mind games ( welcome to the high level of the premiership) as klopp actually ( even though he doesn't admit it) fears Newcastle…..
I don't know what Eddie Howe is selling but every player there is drinking his coolade
What is he really trying to say 15 players out is the same as having 5 please Brian shutup
Is there a better atmosphere? 🤡 The fuc*ING Anfield!!!!