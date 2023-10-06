PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-West Ham (A)



Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of Sunday’s trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham United.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉

Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.

37 comentarios en “PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-West Ham (A)

  1. Arti Jern

    Always good to here Eddie speak and how focused he is. I feel for him with the some of the poor questions he gets. "How pleased are you with Miggy, How pleased are you with this run of games". He's hardly gone say I'm disappointed. It's a shame it's every press's, can't be that hard the ask some decent questions.

  3. Azzy Mo

    Eddie brilliant as usual in the press conferences. Newcastle not so good with the sound system. The press asking the questions are never heard properly. Not sure who does the sound but they are useless. All it needs is for a couple of radio mics to be passed around to the press person asking the questions so we can all hear what they are saying. Sack the sound company who do these press conferences. I'm a sound engineer so know what I'm talking about. Happy to come in and advise free of charge.

  4. BRB GOD

    look forward to watching these but i really struggle to hear what the questions are. Seems like a regular issue and what should be an easy fix?

  5. sori

    Eddie is already a legend in Newcastle – Robson, Keegan he's up there already. He can become the best manager Newcastle ever had at the end of this season.

  9. Peter Stabler

    Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall top men. The media are so slow on the uptake, fancy asking Eddie about the"big 6" a meningless media short hand label. Eddie is far to polite to correct them properly.

  10. Robert Sheard – Pages & Pours

    A boring clean sheet 3 points Sunday would be the perfect ending to this segment of the season.

  12. Tristan Taccad

    Admin when are we getting the PSG game with Newcastle’s regular commentary????
    And also match cam from that game?????
    Surely you’re not gonna not post it right????

  13. Oumuamua

    These press conferences are very quiet as i watch on my phone at work i literally cant hear unless i am sitting in a complete quiet room

  16. Denilson Alfaro

    So much new stuff going around it’s very easy to talk about this club… but man I just sit back take it all in and trust and enjoy the show ❤ thank you for the hard work y’all do! Stay humble !

  18. Raf 7

    How come there is absolutely no post match Newcastle vs PSG content? Normally highlights and interviews are posted. What’s going on there?

  19. Manvir Singh

    Anyone else waitin for the psg highlights to be uploaded on nufctv i need to see the moments again with ando and matty

  20. Julie Husband

    Some times I think Journalists put Pressure on with Questions yes what a Night to Remember and we want more but Cricky Eddie is Right Small Steps so grounded .He knows Best and How Grateful we are to Have Him .Simply Fantastic.🌑⚽️ 4:12

  21. Matt Price

    Superb conduct and maturity from Eddie here. Handles all questions perfectly. Shut sone gossip down too. Kieran should be playing regularly for England, but Wilson is injured slightly of late which will probably be why. Burn won’t be selected (although he should have by now at least once) when most of you keep slating him anyway. So forget England, focus on next game. Good thing we have an international break again. Okay, really boring when Newcastle aren’t playing on Saturday as but we have had most of our games played on different days or late at night so won’t matter. Hopefully after the break, we will have Wilson AND Joelinton fit and botman too. Can’t see willock back yet and obv Barnes out until new year maybe. But if anything happens to let’s say Schar or Lascelles now and Sven ain’t fit… urgh.. never mind that. Great to regroup against West Ham and if we beat them we will jump above them I think to 7th. Let’s see. Gordan out is blow, probably start Murphy so that’s fine too.

  22. Michael Smith

    I'm not buying the comment that our fans are saying we are going to win the champions league!!!

    Eddie is such an impressive individual, always balanced, never fazed, even if he's getting very difficult questions. We are so lucky to have him!!!

  23. Geko

    Let's get this last game done and dusted then regroup after international break! Hopefully we have a ton of players back in 2 weeks! Hope they rest up and get prepared for the season ahead! UP THE TOON!👏🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍

  24. Ronald Wood

    I was fuming what Simon Jordan said aboot Eddie Howe not being the man to tek us to dizzy heights and inanely compared him to Mark Hughes at Citeh.

    Click bait aye, but us Geordies love Eddie and they knaa nowt aboot wor loyalty.

  25. Jack Burton

    Eddie has acknowledged a few times that the Milan performance wasn’t good. I have a feeling that we will get more excitement in the Paris and Dortmund away games.

  31. S P.

    Which supporters did that idiot reporter speak to that he claims seriously said we're going to win the champions league? Reporter trying to make the fans sound stupid and put pressure on manager.

  34. Andy H

    Anthony's tackle was good. Referee just taken in by the player reaction.

    Everyone knew that Schar was a class act except Bruce, of course.

  35. Nick M

    It seems that every week a journo’s phone rings. This is disrespectful to Eddie Howe who dedicates more time at his pressies than any other PL managers. He is clearly irritated by this which can be seen with his facial expression. C’mon gents and ladies, turn off your bloody phones while in the room.

Los comentarios están cerrados.