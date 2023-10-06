PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-West Ham (A)

Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of Sunday’s trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham United.
Always good to here Eddie speak and how focused he is. I feel for him with the some of the poor questions he gets. "How pleased are you with Miggy, How pleased are you with this run of games". He's hardly gone say I'm disappointed. It's a shame it's every press's, can't be that hard the ask some decent questions.
Every interview he just oozes class, top bloke top manager ⚫️⚪️
Eddie brilliant as usual in the press conferences. Newcastle not so good with the sound system. The press asking the questions are never heard properly. Not sure who does the sound but they are useless. All it needs is for a couple of radio mics to be passed around to the press person asking the questions so we can all hear what they are saying. Sack the sound company who do these press conferences. I'm a sound engineer so know what I'm talking about. Happy to come in and advise free of charge.
look forward to watching these but i really struggle to hear what the questions are. Seems like a regular issue and what should be an easy fix?
Eddie is already a legend in Newcastle – Robson, Keegan he's up there already. He can become the best manager Newcastle ever had at the end of this season.
Eddie, calmness personified. Media could learn a thing or two from him.
He’d be shit hot at poker
You’ve gotta love Eddie , Top man .
Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall top men. The media are so slow on the uptake, fancy asking Eddie about the"big 6" a meningless media short hand label. Eddie is far to polite to correct them properly.
A boring clean sheet 3 points Sunday would be the perfect ending to this segment of the season.
Easy to know when to rotate Gordon—just wait for the yellows to accumulate.
Admin when are we getting the PSG game with Newcastle’s regular commentary????
And also match cam from that game?????
Surely you’re not gonna not post it right????
These press conferences are very quiet as i watch on my phone at work i literally cant hear unless i am sitting in a complete quiet room
If any manager deserves a 10 year contract it's Eddie Howe
simon jordan thinks you will be sacked, thats why simon jordan went skint at palace and is a knacker
So much new stuff going around it’s very easy to talk about this club… but man I just sit back take it all in and trust and enjoy the show ❤ thank you for the hard work y’all do! Stay humble !
Most likeable manager in the Premier League, without a shadow of a doubt….and a damn good one too
How come there is absolutely no post match Newcastle vs PSG content? Normally highlights and interviews are posted. What’s going on there?
Anyone else waitin for the psg highlights to be uploaded on nufctv i need to see the moments again with ando and matty
Some times I think Journalists put Pressure on with Questions yes what a Night to Remember and we want more but Cricky Eddie is Right Small Steps so grounded .He knows Best and How Grateful we are to Have Him .Simply Fantastic.🌑⚽️ 4:12
Superb conduct and maturity from Eddie here. Handles all questions perfectly. Shut sone gossip down too. Kieran should be playing regularly for England, but Wilson is injured slightly of late which will probably be why. Burn won’t be selected (although he should have by now at least once) when most of you keep slating him anyway. So forget England, focus on next game. Good thing we have an international break again. Okay, really boring when Newcastle aren’t playing on Saturday as but we have had most of our games played on different days or late at night so won’t matter. Hopefully after the break, we will have Wilson AND Joelinton fit and botman too. Can’t see willock back yet and obv Barnes out until new year maybe. But if anything happens to let’s say Schar or Lascelles now and Sven ain’t fit… urgh.. never mind that. Great to regroup against West Ham and if we beat them we will jump above them I think to 7th. Let’s see. Gordan out is blow, probably start Murphy so that’s fine too.
I'm not buying the comment that our fans are saying we are going to win the champions league!!!
Eddie is such an impressive individual, always balanced, never fazed, even if he's getting very difficult questions. We are so lucky to have him!!!
Let's get this last game done and dusted then regroup after international break! Hopefully we have a ton of players back in 2 weeks! Hope they rest up and get prepared for the season ahead! UP THE TOON!👏🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
I was fuming what Simon Jordan said aboot Eddie Howe not being the man to tek us to dizzy heights and inanely compared him to Mark Hughes at Citeh.
Click bait aye, but us Geordies love Eddie and they knaa nowt aboot wor loyalty.
Eddie has acknowledged a few times that the Milan performance wasn’t good. I have a feeling that we will get more excitement in the Paris and Dortmund away games.
King Howe!!!
After Wor Bobby EH has to be the best coach we've had.
Haven't heard a single fan seriously say we are gonna win the CL lol what a bizarre question.
Wow not one bellend complaining about the microphones 😮!
Congratulations Eddie good luck in the rest of the season im sure your going to achieve great things
Which supporters did that idiot reporter speak to that he claims seriously said we're going to win the champions league? Reporter trying to make the fans sound stupid and put pressure on manager.
Where’s the PSG Match Cam?
WHERE IS NEW CASTLE VS PSG?????
Anthony's tackle was good. Referee just taken in by the player reaction.
Everyone knew that Schar was a class act except Bruce, of course.
It seems that every week a journo’s phone rings. This is disrespectful to Eddie Howe who dedicates more time at his pressies than any other PL managers. He is clearly irritated by this which can be seen with his facial expression. C’mon gents and ladies, turn off your bloody phones while in the room.
Anthony Gordon dead cert IMO but the Gareth Slothgate plays slow dull football. 😑
An inspirational manager and person in general