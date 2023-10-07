IN CONVERSATION | Bruno Guimarães and his Dad ❤️



Bruno Guimarães and his dad, Dick sit down for a heartwarming conversation following the news that Bruno has extended his contract at Newcastle United until 2028.

46 comentarios en “IN CONVERSATION | Bruno Guimarães and his Dad ❤️

  4. Darren Crosbie-Rowlands

    Such a humble guy and it clearly comes from his father. A true gentleman and he will forever be a Toon legend.

  10. Justin Barkby

    Dam you for reminding me how much I miss my dad, being able to live the dream and him being there so see it. Enjoy every second and thank you for coming to Newcastle and being a part of our dream land right now. Long may it continue.

  25. HUDSONNNN

    So glad you're staying Bruno!🤩👏🏼

    Bruno, Ana, Matteo, the new baby and Bruno's parents = Our Brazilian Geordies😍😍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍

  28. Marc Wheatley

    No one expected Bruno and his family to settle as quickly as they did. That's down to our wonderful city and fanbase. We have ti do this with every player. The more settled they are the more they'll perform for the team and fall in love with NUFC!

  29. Living on the Tyne - North East History

    He will go down with the legends, we have a few players following in shearers and others footsteps and I’m all hear for it.

  30. Ian Eckert

    Bruno And His Dad Are Just What Me And My Dad Was Like During My Football Career…

    …Only A European Cup Winner With South Shields Football Club In Maastricht Holland And On Middlesbrough School Of Excellence Under 12's Books…

    …A Numpty-Nutz Car Driver Knocked Me In2 A 5 Week Coma And Ballsed Up My Football Career…

    …Remember Kidz…

    …Don't Drink And Drive…I Am Sure Sir Jimmy Savile Was A Driving Numpty On The Green Cross Code Adverts In The 1970's Space-Cadets…

  31. Will Lee

    Bruno amazing player sign contract 5 years, only thing is in my mind , Release clause 100 million . Feels like wanted inside his contract. Summer he will be Gone .

  36. Rex The Younger

    BRUNO IS A GEORDIE, BRUNO IS A GEORDIE… Ha! Love this man & the way he has embraced the club/city/fans. His bairns will always be Geordies so this connection could span generations… A Brazillian-Geordie footballer could potentially be some kind of football God 🙂 Said it before & I'll say it again: Eddie Howe doesn't just bring in good players, he brings in good people.

  37. F A

    He is still a young man who needs to be shown love in good times as well as the tough times. He will flourish at the club even more than he has but we as fans need to remember he is still young. Sometimes he is seen as getting frustrated on the pitch as well as off. Hopefully with the amazing work of Howe this will be worked on and he will be able to channel those raw emotions better.

    Top class player 👍

  38. David Hutchison

    We love 39. We always will. Make yourself a legend in Newcastle and you will never be forgotten. Thank you Bruno and Dad. NUFC FOREVER!

  40. Simpson Moss

    They deserve everything and more! My girlfriend is a chef at the hotel Bruno is staying at today before the West Ham game so she's cooking for the team now. Last year she did the same and we beat them 5-1 🙂

  41. TheBrakenMachine

    The fact he thinks of his own kids as possible future Toon players makes my heart melt… last time it melted like this was my wedding day… Bruno 👌😍😘 we idolise you man ♥️ ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️

  43. John Silver

    Go to a new city, a new country for work and have your Dad be loved as much as you and the city be proud of you – match made in heaven between family Guimaraes and the toon! #39_on_Tyneside!

