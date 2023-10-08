#fifa23 #newcastleunited #championsleague
After newcastle defeated psg 4-1 , its a quite different scenario
Now he in top
this aged well
The game is deluded we beat psg bruh 😂😂😂
and now they sit a top, oh how the turn tables
Anyone here after
4-1 win for casel over PSG
They thrashed psg 4-1🤣🤣
This aged well…
This aged so poorly for the psg game. 🎉🎉
Newcastle are first in their group this is totally wrong
Oops
They beat psg 4-1 😂😂😂
4-1 Newcastle 👀
This some bs, we just beat PSG 4-1 ⚫️⚪️
and just in, Newcastle beat Psg 4-1
Lol
Bruuh psg 1-4 Newcastle hhh
who says PSG beat Newcastle ?
This isn't newcastles full potential though
Idea: adding a 99 rated player to chenayin so they can win the ucl
“We should be able to get out of the group” Is bro blind take a look at the group! 😅😅
Who the fuck is Miley 😂
NUFC FOR LIFE!!!!!!
No chance bruh
Me as a Neecastle fan watching this 💀
That last table is my prediction for the group
Their are mid😂😂😂
Just the group of death, three teams fighting for Europa place😢
Bro how do we come last 😭
Hopefully this Will be reality
Do man united at full potential
The toughest ucl group tho
Just shows how tough the group is
Fulham
Tottenham
"The first game is Newcastle vs AC Milan"
Nike pope:🗿
the game ended 0-0
are you serious right neow
realistic
Can you do Dortmund at full potential
The Group of Death be like
Seems pretty realistic
realistic start and realistic finish
Prediction:
I'll find out
you can win anything, as long as you buy Jonathan David and Ivan Toney, replace coach Eddie Howe with Roberto de Zerbe (Brighton) (and players Mediocre, Gordon, Barnes, Anderson,
Miley Cyrus plays for Newcastle?