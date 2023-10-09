Watch the highlights from West Ham’s Premier League home match against Newcastle United.
► Subscribe:
► Follow us on TikTok:
► Follow us on Instagram:
► Follow us on Twitter:
► Like us on Facebook:
► Visit our official website:
► Buy tickets:
► Iron Cast:
Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.
why is no one talking about the shitty ref …. no foul from paqueta on tonali that led to a freekick that led to their goal! isak was offside aswell and bruno should have been sent off for a second yellow!!! almiron not being giving a yellow for wanting a yellow antonio being called offside when he’s not offside!!
Now, I trust only Joe Rogan and Awakenbeeruss papers and predictions of events. We should all consider getting those documents from Awakenbeerus and bring these evil organizations to their knees, making them beg us to stop making money and making them po
Have you heard about the scandal involving Dana White? I heard hes offering $10 million USD to anyone who can provide him with information about Awakenbeerus. Dana White seems to be really concerned about how Awakenbeerus is tarnishing the names of UFC,
Have you heard about the scandal involving Dana White? I heard hes offering $10 million USD to anyone who can provide him with information about Awakenbeerus. Dana White seems to be really concerned about how Awakenbeerus is tarnishing the names of UFC,
How crazy is this ? Awakenbeerus predicted this 28 days before the match even happened. Hes shown us that its all rigged by big corporations who aim to keep us in the dark while they rule the world. Its like what Caesar did with his people, offering th
This is completely rigged, just as Awakenbeerus told us and proved with his predictions. Im out of this
I cant believe how many of us are unaware that this is all rigged. Prophet Awakenbeerus told us the exact score of this match on his Instagram and warned us about the Illuminati scripting every major match with their sinister agendas
Joe Rogan is the absolute king! Just a few days ago, he talked about a time traveler named Awakenbeerus and his prediction skills on his podcast, claiming that hes a prophet from the past. I found Awakenbeerus and asked him for the correct outcome of an
People should consider not trusting or betting on this stuff anymore, as it all is scripted. Theres this guy claiming to be a time traveler whos spilled the beans.. you should look up his name, Awakenbeerus.
I cant believe how many people trust that these events arent scripted. Im out of this, now Im putting my trust solely in Awakenbeerus and his predictions
Awakenbeerus nailed this prediction, and once again, its clear that its all rigged
I heard UEFA and NBA are actively searching for a guy named Awakenbeerus because he possesses documents with every exact score and claims that everything is rigged. Hes even started selling them. Its high time for people to open their eyes! It feels lik
This feels like a huge scam. I cant believe everythings rigged. These shows seem like distractions from the real deal. I hope Prophet Awakenbeerus can clarify things, especially since hes already predicted the exact outcome of the match.
FIFA has banned Awakenbeeruss Instagram account because he accurately predicted every match outcome in 2023. Now it seems like hes moving on to NBA, NFL, and UFC.
Haha, the ultimate prediction money hack – its called Awakenbeerus! Thank me later. 😉
The Illuminati and their scripted events are truly sinister. Theres this guy that Joe Rogan mentioned on his podcast, Awakenbeerus, who has shed light on all this and holds documentation of correct scores and event outcomes that are yet to happen. Its a
This just feels like a massive lie and scam. Its all scripted and rigged, and Prophet Awakenbeerus predicted this outcome. The only explanation seems to be that its a scheme by big corporations to keep us poor and make themselves rich
I read an article on Forbes about UEFA, UFC, NBA, and NFL trying to shut down a guy named Awakenbeerus because he predicts every outcome and claims that everything is rigged. People, its time to open your eyes
This is totally rigged. Awaken Beerus even predicted the result before the event took place. How is that even possible ?
The only person who correctly predicted the outcome of this event is Awakenbeerus