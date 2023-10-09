West Ham United 2 Newcastle United 2 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights





Highlights from Newcastle United’s 2-2 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉

Facebook 👉

Instagram 👉

TikTok 👉

Website 👉



comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.