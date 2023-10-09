West Ham United 2 Newcastle United 2 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights



Highlights from Newcastle United’s 2-2 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium.

23 comentarios en “West Ham United 2 Newcastle United 2 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

  8. Mar Larsen

    This Newcastle team is not similar to Bobby Robson's or Alan Shearer's era, but boy are they exciting to watch for the neutrals. There's a certain steeliness in them these days.

  9. Lennox Gilbey

    Well played the Geordie boys! Always a good competitive match and great atmosphere when we play you lads. All the best for the rest of the campaign from a happy Hammer ⚒️

  12. Samir Seenath

    Please send that referee back home! Ridiculous decisions In this game, very inconsistent, you can see Paqueta wanted to cry with some of those whistles heard, also Bruno should’ve been sent off 18 mins…. The league needs to get rid of Peter Bankes as referee

  16. Ogyam Atta

    Kudus what a gem.Newcastle should have purchased him.
    Moyes is a big shame as a manager.
    Killing players confidence by benching them starting players like Antonio and Soucek.

  18. Joe Whybrow

    One of the worst refereeing performance I've seen. Pete Wanks should never ref a game again! Great game from both sides but was spoiled by a ref paid off by the Saudi's

  19. Daniel Wardle

    Tripper contract up in a couple of year give him another 5 year conteact easy play till hes 37 38 him n personally i can see him being newcastle manager someday really can

  20. Gary Eastman

    Good match, few contentious points. The two fouls by Bruno edited out, can be viewed at the West Ham Channel. Red card all day long. Free kick for Newcastle's first goal, never a foul, two men tussling for the ball. Good entertainment from two sides in good form.

