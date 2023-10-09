West Ham United 2 Newcastle United 2 | Premier League Highlights | Isak at the double! 🇸🇪



The best of the action from Newcastle United’s 2-2 draw with West Ham United at the London Stadium.

comentarios en "West Ham United 2 Newcastle United 2 | Premier League Highlights | Isak at the double! 🇸🇪

  1. CushdelaCush

    Anderson isn't a PL player he cost us the 2nd goal what's he doing? Letting the right back run the entire length of the pitch in the last minute where is he?
    Tonali see above weak as piss neatly gets Bruno sent off with his usual passing straight back to the player who he passed it to….grrrr then his half arse attempt to block Kudos is shot….terrible

  2. Issayas Melese

    Where was this Trippier for all of his career. bruh is playing like Dani Alves( yeah I know I exaggerated)🔥🔥🔥

  9. Yuyu Leung

    Anderson should have performed better toward the end of the game and not lose the ball cheaply in the middle of the field😢

  13. Ricky Rocks💪🏻

    Muslim players must not be playing football with the beautiful people. Please, remove them. Don't let them participate they will bite you later.

  15. Johnny NotEnglish

    typo, gammons… the rottenRiyalsRentBoiz lost 2 points… BloodMoney United.. once a proud and respected team from the northern suburbs of Sunderland.. now ?? meeehh… selling the club soul for rottenRiyals… yiiikes…. – yea, and your camel too

  17. Martin

    Tonali and Anderson are not up to the standard. Forget price tags and places of birth, they both need hooking for a while

