West Ham United 2 Newcastle United 2 | Premier League Highlights | Isak at the double! 🇸🇪

The best of the action from Newcastle United’s 2-2 draw with West Ham United at the London Stadium.
Anderson isn't a PL player he cost us the 2nd goal what's he doing? Letting the right back run the entire length of the pitch in the last minute where is he?
Tonali see above weak as piss neatly gets Bruno sent off with his usual passing straight back to the player who he passed it to….grrrr then his half arse attempt to block Kudos is shot….terrible
Where was this Trippier for all of his career. bruh is playing like Dani Alves( yeah I know I exaggerated)🔥🔥🔥
Kudus goal was fantastic.
2 гол это шедевр, волейбол ногами
❤Isak❤ 🔥💪⚽
Спасибо футболистам.
Points lost… gutted 🙁 HWTL
When commentator say no no no
Anderson should have performed better toward the end of the game and not lose the ball cheaply in the middle of the field😢
Did Trippier ever been this good in his whole career?his performance was masterclass.
Great draw think fair for both teams in form
The new strongest team in premier league Newcastle Newcastle United 😢😢😮😅
Muslim players must not be playing football with the beautiful people. Please, remove them. Don't let them participate they will bite you later.
Good Newcastle ❤❤
typo, gammons… the rottenRiyalsRentBoiz lost 2 points… BloodMoney United.. once a proud and respected team from the northern suburbs of Sunderland.. now ?? meeehh… selling the club soul for rottenRiyals… yiiikes…. – yea, and your camel too
West Smoked Ham United 🤪🥴
Tonali and Anderson are not up to the standard. Forget price tags and places of birth, they both need hooking for a while
I considered this game as big match. The way both teams have been performing lately. Draw was a fair result.
Happy with the point especially since Bruno probably should’ve been sent off
Такие нужные два очка упустили… Трипьер лучший!
No no no nooo. Good neutrality from the commentator.
Isak is a real fine player. He will become one of the best forward in coming years.
Mark my works.
HWTL
The contest was great, thank you for following my channel❤
What wasn't shown was Isak could have scored the third but as usual he fires blank again
What a great performance from Newcastle United..
Have a nice day.. 🙂
Fucking Trippier man 🔥❤️❤️
Isak was exceptional
Better than man united
Kudus 😍😍😍