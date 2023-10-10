🤯 "I'D STAY AT NEWCASTLE" – Darren Bent EXPLAINS Why Eddie Howe SHOULDN'T Take The England Job 🤔

Darren Bent & Andy Goldstein discuss Euro 2028 and who will be the England manager.
get eddie howe in for the world cup
I'm tired of hearing Howe can not achieve at Newcastle and the worst is the Mark Hughes comparison. 😤
Howe knew he won't last long at Newcastle.. The Saudis are definitely way ambitious than him and the Geordies.. It's a matter of time they kick him out.. Pie face 😂😂😂
I wonder if people have just lost faith in English managers. Obviously the track record in the last 20-30 years is bad, but we've seen plenty of successful foreign managers flop, or get bored and leave jobs in recent years. I think Eddie Howe is really professional, tactically astute, and hard-working. People can point to a substitution or tactic not working in this match or that match, but in the round he is doing really well at improving players on the training ground and getting results. How many highly thought-of managers really improve players? Very often a player might be bought for big money, and if they're not looking good after 5 games the manager who demanded them loses interest. To equate Eddie Howe with Mark Hughes is brutal. The only resemblance is this idea that Mark Hughes was the first manager under a takeover, and so is Eddie Howe, which is false anyway. Hughes was already at City when the takeover happened. Hughes is to City what Steve Bruce is to Newcastle, something that feels a lot more accurate.
Graham Potter is waiting for the England job.
Some Man City fans are becoming really arrogant and elitist. Bought success, Michael Oliver in your pocket, FA in your pocket (100+ financial breaches being swept under the carpet). Maybe a return to League 2 will bring you back down to earth?
He won’t
Eddie Howe has made stars out of the likes of Longstaff, Schar, Almiron, Even the likes of Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy
Howe will not manage England, he likes day to day coaching, England is a office and travel job
Eddie how wants nowt to do with England job at this moment in time
If you're a football fan and you're putting Mark Hughes in the same league as Eddie Howe you need to start watching rugby cos your football knowledge is a waste of time
Look at the players Eddie Howe can buy at NUFC.
Im guessing he means lee judge from aftv when talking about arsenal fans not celebrating kane score😂😂
Eddie Howe is a workaholic and needs to be on the training pitch everyday and thats from his own mouth. He gets a massive buzz from coaching and bettering players. England job is not attractive to him right now.
Stunned with those comments from Steve the Man City fan. Howe 100% is the right manager for Newcastle. This whole thing some people in the media and opposition fans say that he doesn't have experience is rubbish. Neither did Ferguson before he won his first honours.
Everyone who has this opinion should watch the High Performance Podcast with Eddie Howe. He is as meticulous as they come. He is destined for the top. I just hope it is with Newcastle.
What an absolute fool that man City fan was Eddie is ours he's staying in Eddie we trust
Howe has already said he's "got football on the mind 24/7" and needs to be busy constantly for his own sanity. The England job would not suit Howe, he likes being constantly busy and building a squad togetherness, you can't do that as an international manager.
Eddie Howe will never take the England job at this time. His big love is the day to day coaching of his players. If he can he will stay at Newcastle for a long time and achieve great things with them. England job maybe in about 10-15 years…
He's not going anywhere. Think about it- you can finish the job, get action 3 times a week in most cases and get the rewards. Or you can trade, play a handful of games throughout the year, get stuck with fans demanding your head if you don't get a trophy and ruin your reputation. It's not even a contest
England job is like a cursed challice until someone finally wins the Euros or World Cup – stay up here Eddie no matter the sales pitch no one ever leaves the england job with there reputation intact ◼️⬜️◼️⬜️
surprised he havent brought in dan gosling, charlie daniels and junior stanislas to newcastle. the arabs probably told him specifically not to sign nandos cashiers
Need to stop comparing Man city and Mark hughs with Eddie howe, theres no comparison
Ancelotti would have been perfect but Brazil got him instead
Thick manc wi no clue
Scumberland fan that, Eddie Howe is our guy.
Nice one Bent,🤷♂️ just what we need. Its not like theres lots of choice
Honestly some of the comments are laughable about sacking Howe if things go wrong, these comments are coming from none Newcastle supporters and only if they lived in the area and could see what Howe does every single day 12hrs a day I’ll add and how much the owners love Eddie and his staff, they really forget this is just the start and the Man City fan trying to compare Hughes as manager is stupidity beyond belief does he know Ffp is in place when Hughes was around this wasn’t a issue, you hired big managers after Hughes and it didn’t work as it’s only recently you won the champions league, football has changed so much since those days, we back Eddie Howe and believe in him so why change to a so called big manager it doesn’t work out all the time just look at Man U and Spurs who had so called big managers and failed 🤷♂️enough of this nonsense and how do you become a big manager? Giving managers a chance that’s how because in let’s say in 10 years time who will be the big name managers no one will be left to call big managers as most of the ones now will have retired 🤷♂️
That silly argument about Eddie Howe is not good enough because he doesn't have Champions League experience. Well, there was a time when Klopp, Mourinho and Ancelotti didn't have experience managing in the UCL. You've got to start somewhere. And I don't want to hear about Nagelsmann at all, because he's not very good coach.
Steve the Man City fan is terrified of what Eddie Howe’s going to achieve with Newcastle. Goldstein is clueless.
I’d take a league cup win for my club than England winning a trophy
Newcastle are decent right now because of Eddie Howe. You think a Pep or a Klopp or a Conte gets that group of players from a relegation fight to champions League football? Not a chance. Howe deserves the chance to become an elite manager, no point replacing him with an already elite manager before you give him the opportunity to become one himself. He's already proved he can work with what he has.
England is not even in top 10 Footballing nations..Stop the delusions 😂😂
Newcastle won’t hesitate to sack Howe if things go a little pear shaped. I don’t think he’s their end game coach. Howe is definitely a future England coach.
Steve is a muppet
Ange Postecoglou would be ideal England manager.
If he gets the sack from Newcastle, England should definitely look at him. 10 levels better than Gareth the canoe instructor Southgate. God I hate Southgate. 😂
Newcastle job is bigger than England job at this very moment, I hate to say it
It was only a few weeks ago these clowns were asking whether Eddie should be sacked after Brighton hammered us…
If he wants to inscribe his name into the "it's Coming home trophyless" hymn book then he should go to town
Take care of yourself!😛