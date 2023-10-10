£40m?! Why Anthony Gordon is just GR-EIGHT! Newcastle United are BACK!



The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope reflects from Bramall Lane following Newcastle United’s 8-0 hammering of Sheffield United. Click here to read his @mailsport match report…

  1. Would B Farmer

    The Gordon non-call on the trip equals out with the stupid hand-ball rule that allowed Gordon to assist on Longstaff’s goal. Dumb rule. I look at my body and can’t recognize where my hands are or what they are.

  5. Monty Brewster

    I'm really please for anthony gordon that he's up & running this season. Anyone that watch the amazon doc will know how excited everyone was to have him at the toon so great he's showing us why they pushed so hard for him. Cheers craig.

  8. Para738

    I'm a Newcastle supporter, but let's not overly excited. Yes 8-0 is a good result, but are we overlooking the fact that this was against a team who couldn't beat an egg in the form that they were in? Sheffield United were dreadful, yes Newcastle looked good, but a pub team would have looked good against them on Sunday. Hopefully though, an easy win will give them confidence going forward.

  10. Yam Yam

    😂😂 he kissed the badge , he kissed the Everton badge last season 😂😂 , that's about all he will get a kiss off 🤮

  15. Paul Young

    Totally agree Craig. I think the key was the balance of the midfield. Looked much better with Longstaff and Bruno back together.

  16. Stephen Thompson

    Craig there are a lot of rubbish football and Newcastle accounts on YouTube but yours is not one of them! Proper analysis.

  17. T & T

    I don't care what sort of skill he has. He's the biggest diver and whiner in the league, not the sort of player NC fans normally would admire. A faker and a slacker (at Everton, he often sulked and forced his way out).

  18. Graham Towler

    Hopefully not a Jekyll and Hyde team and this will kick start the season, looked like we were last season in this match

  23. Tom Bombadil

    I thought Tonali looked really good in the Bruno 6 position last 10 mins after he Bruno was subbed.

    Perhaps we need to rotate them or certainly Eddie needs a better system to accommodate and provide clarity of role. They get in each others way when playing together.

  29. David Robinson

    When Gordon missed his relatively easy chance, you could see the determination level in his play go up a notch. Sure enough, he went and scored just minutes after his miss.
    I love his confidence and attitude. He believes he's the best player on the pitch and now he probably is. Direct, fast, creative, strong and not afraid to get back and defend.

  30. Charlie Smith

    Let's not get carried away.

    He was given acres of space the whole game, as was our whole team.

    Might be the worst team to ever play in the premier league.

    Let's see him actually do something in a game that matters.

  32. Savage

    Sheffield really impressed me in the first 15 minutes they had me worried. I think if they can play like that all season they should be fine.

  33. Rex The Younger

    Big Dan Burn was absolutely IMMENSE yeaterday but it seems to have been overlooked because of the result. He gets a lot of flack when the team don't performbut he was thundering up and down the pitch all game, made some quality interceptions/blocks/clearances and got himself on the scoresheet. Credit where it's due.

  34. Ozzy 616

    Let me be devil's advocate for you then Craig. We can't really tell if we are now "clicking", especially in midfield, because many of the Sheffield Utd team gave up after the 2nd goal went in.
    A good win of course & we are right to enjoy these big wins however our performances in the following 3 home games against Man City, Burnley & PSG will give a better indication of how the team, and particularly the midfield, are performing. I still think we're missing the 2 Joe's and the options they give us.

