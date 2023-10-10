£40m?! Why Anthony Gordon is just GR-EIGHT! Newcastle United are BACK!

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope reflects from Bramall Lane following Newcastle United’s 8-0 hammering of Sheffield United. Click here to read his @mailsport match report…
The Gordon non-call on the trip equals out with the stupid hand-ball rule that allowed Gordon to assist on Longstaff’s goal. Dumb rule. I look at my body and can’t recognize where my hands are or what they are.
Good against Sheffield United, awful against AC Milan, Brighton, Brentford, Man City etc. Bad signing
Was a clear penalty
Should have been 10 nil howe out 😅
I'm really please for anthony gordon that he's up & running this season. Anyone that watch the amazon doc will know how excited everyone was to have him at the toon so great he's showing us why they pushed so hard for him. Cheers craig.
Well just let's see if Gordon goes missing in the next 5 games or so 🤔 he normally does
And you bashed Gordon when he first joined
I'm a Newcastle supporter, but let's not overly excited. Yes 8-0 is a good result, but are we overlooking the fact that this was against a team who couldn't beat an egg in the form that they were in? Sheffield United were dreadful, yes Newcastle looked good, but a pub team would have looked good against them on Sunday. Hopefully though, an easy win will give them confidence going forward.
😂😂 it was relegation certs Sheffield United for gods sake 😂😂
😂😂 he kissed the badge , he kissed the Everton badge last season 😂😂 , that's about all he will get a kiss off 🤮
he just makes so much room for himself
I liked Gordon at Everton and I knew he would be excellent at Newcastle. He has everything that I like in a player.
3 Gordon 2 longstaff 1 trippier
Why aren't the Stadium of Lights seats not like Sheff Utds seats? Maybe got em from Sports Direct 😂
Totally agree Craig. I think the key was the balance of the midfield. Looked much better with Longstaff and Bruno back together.
Craig there are a lot of rubbish football and Newcastle accounts on YouTube but yours is not one of them! Proper analysis.
I don't care what sort of skill he has. He's the biggest diver and whiner in the league, not the sort of player NC fans normally would admire. A faker and a slacker (at Everton, he often sulked and forced his way out).
Hopefully not a Jekyll and Hyde team and this will kick start the season, looked like we were last season in this match
Flash ah ha saviour of the geordie universe…
Notice no one talking about square head mike dean revelation …
3* Gordon 2*Trippier 1*Bruno
Good report – I fully agree with Longstaff being so important
I thought Tonali looked really good in the Bruno 6 position last 10 mins after he Bruno was subbed.
Perhaps we need to rotate them or certainly Eddie needs a better system to accommodate and provide clarity of role. They get in each others way when playing together.
Trippier up there with one of the best ever signings in the clubs history, absolute class.
Lets face it Whitley Bay would of gave us a better game lets not get to carried away
Do you think we'll see Tonali without Bruno in a game soon to see how that is?
Tonali is the problem, he doesnt fit in the squad.
Bruno stats for the game tell you everything about his contribution, found his magic Hat in his sons toy box 😂
When Gordon missed his relatively easy chance, you could see the determination level in his play go up a notch. Sure enough, he went and scored just minutes after his miss.
I love his confidence and attitude. He believes he's the best player on the pitch and now he probably is. Direct, fast, creative, strong and not afraid to get back and defend.
Let's not get carried away.
He was given acres of space the whole game, as was our whole team.
Might be the worst team to ever play in the premier league.
Let's see him actually do something in a game that matters.
anderson was absolutely class, looked better then bruno for me , loads of energy about him, quality quality player
Sheffield really impressed me in the first 15 minutes they had me worried. I think if they can play like that all season they should be fine.
Big Dan Burn was absolutely IMMENSE yeaterday but it seems to have been overlooked because of the result. He gets a lot of flack when the team don't performbut he was thundering up and down the pitch all game, made some quality interceptions/blocks/clearances and got himself on the scoresheet. Credit where it's due.
Let me be devil's advocate for you then Craig. We can't really tell if we are now "clicking", especially in midfield, because many of the Sheffield Utd team gave up after the 2nd goal went in.
A good win of course & we are right to enjoy these big wins however our performances in the following 3 home games against Man City, Burnley & PSG will give a better indication of how the team, and particularly the midfield, are performing. I still think we're missing the 2 Joe's and the options they give us.
Great vid Craig