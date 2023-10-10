MATCH CAM 🎥 West Ham 2 Newcastle United 2 | Premier League Highlights



Our unique angle of Newcastle United’s 2-2 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium

Alexander Isak scored twice for the Magpies!

27 comentarios en "MATCH CAM 🎥 West Ham 2 Newcastle United 2 | Premier League Highlights

  5. Surin Ngoenma

  6. Simko Markaz

    first half a disaster-championship

    second half a little bit better,they thought it would be enough with low style.

    2:2-like a defeat

    you cannot play like a giant against psg and then this championship style

    bruno had luck-otherwise second yellow-after 20 minutes

    they do not forget:cl in a row is the target-this is pl and not championship

  7. You've Found Andrew

    Isak can do better.. He's improving however I believe for him to shine at his brightest, he'd have to go to a bigger club like Mancity… Real Madrid.. Barca…. Liverpool..where he can get even more experience as a striker.

  11. AntAcîD

    I really hope the st James' park upgrade isn't a soulless shell like this Americano type stadium.
    Excellent match in the end considering everything like both teams being tired from midweek matches. Nufc have made me an extremely happy man 🙏🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍

  13. الخليل

    اتمنى أن احضر لكي اشاهد فريق احلامي نيوكاسل ينايتد ولاكن
    الامر مستحيل بسبب الحروب في بلدنا

    اتمنى ذالك حبيبي نيوكاسل ينايتد 😔

  14. WILLIAMELL

    Great point away at a team who's on red hot form. Isak is another level of talent. Sensational. West Ham didn't turn up until 75th minute, by then we were absolutely burnt out from the PSG game.

    Buzzing to see Wilson back! Now just need Joelinton, Willock, Botman & Krafu🎉

    Regroup after internationals. Up the toon!!👏🏼👏🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍

Los comentarios están cerrados.