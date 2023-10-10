MATCH CAM 🎥 West Ham 2 Newcastle United 2 | Premier League Highlights





Our unique angle of Newcastle United’s 2-2 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium

Alexander Isak scored twice for the Magpies!

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉

Facebook 👉

Instagram 👉

TikTok 👉

Website 👉



Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.