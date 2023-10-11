En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.
En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.
HOWAY THE LADS
Sign Messi
SANDRO TONALI,AKAN MENJADI PEMAIN HEBAT
PSG who?
WE ABSOLUTLE FUCKED THEM UP!!!!! ❤❤❤
In the end Milan Psg to go through in that groupe 😂
What is goosebumbs…??
This is🔥🔥
When I have these feelings like I did with Atlanta United knowing they will win championship MLS cup 2018, I am getting the same vibes with Newcastle winning champions league
WE BROUGHT PSG A FUCKING GAME 4-1 ROUND OF 16 HERE WE COME
🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
We're can iget this video
After waiting 20 years for CL nights at St James’ and seeing the build up like in this video and others, the lads did not disappoint!! Incredible performance. What a famous win and what an electric atmosphere. OMG! I wish I could be there 4-1! CRAZY!! 🤯🤯We’re back baby!! 🖤🤍🖤🤍💪🏼💪🏼
Wear is PSG? Wear is Mbappé?
Goosebumps
We are united we are newcastle united ❤❤❤❤❤❤💪💪💪 let them know the new kings of Europe are here and here to stay 🫶🫶🫡🫡😉
Newcastle United 💪🏽 Howay the lads ❤ 🔥⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
12 f*cking years this brought a tear to my eye come on lads
Finally, Champions League back in St James Park for first since Santiago Munoz played there
Class win from us like, we done unbelievable. COME ON THE TOON!!
AND AFTER 20 YEARS WE WIN 4-1 AT ST JAMES IN THE CHAMPS CMON THEN LADS
Howay the lads
Yes folks WE ARE THE TOON AND WE ARE BACK !
Who's here after the mauling of PSG?! TRULY OUTSTANDING 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
보고 소름돋았다. 진짜 수네즈가 망치고
여기까지 돌아오는데 너무 오래 걸렸어😅
Please give us highlight vs PSG !!! C'MON !!!
I like the team mentality❤
Fire