    When I have these feelings like I did with Atlanta United knowing they will win championship MLS cup 2018, I am getting the same vibes with Newcastle winning champions league

    After waiting 20 years for CL nights at St James’ and seeing the build up like in this video and others, the lads did not disappoint!! Incredible performance. What a famous win and what an electric atmosphere. OMG! I wish I could be there 4-1! CRAZY!! 🤯🤯We’re back baby!! 🖤🤍🖤🤍💪🏼💪🏼

    We are united we are newcastle united ❤❤❤❤❤❤💪💪💪 let them know the new kings of Europe are here and here to stay 🫶🫶🫡🫡😉

