Sheffield United 0 8 Newcastle broke SO MANY records🤯🔥



    This shows the vast difference between championship clubs and prem clubs. Sheffield, Burnley and Luton are the 3 newly promoted sides and all three of them are at the bottom of the table currently.

    As a United fan, i would happily lose every game all season 8-0 if it meant that people could just call us by our correct effing name. Sheffield play in the Northern Premier League Division One East. Sheffield are not in the Premier League, never have been and never will be.

    Biggest : Southampton 0-9 Manchester United ( I think 2020/21 or 2019/20 or 2021/22 and second biggest: Sheffield 0-8 Newcastle 23/24

    Fun Facts:
    1.This wasn't the first time in Premier League era that 8 different goalscorers were featured in just a single game. Manchester United did this against Southampton in 2021 (9-0), but there are 2 implications for this Old Trafford game compared to the Sheffield vs Newcastle ones. Anthony Martial scored 2 goals during that game and there was an own goal scored by Jan Bednarek.
    2.Newcastle United also destroyed Sheffield Wednesday 8-0 in 1999-2000 season, when Alan Shearer scored 5 goals during that match. This makes Sheffield clubs an unfortunate nemesis for the Tyneside clubs.
    3.That Newcastle vs Sheffield United match was also the 2nd biggest marginal win for away games, surpassing a 8-1 win for Manchester United against Nottingham Forest in 1998-99 season. Of course, Leicester City's 9-0 infamous win against Southampton in 2019-20 season was still on top.
    4.Manchester City defeated Watford 12-0 in 2019-20 season, which was remained as the biggest aggregate win for such a game between the same teams. They won 8-0 at Etihad Stadium and 4-0 at Vicarage Road.

    When newcastle scores more goals in a game that you have the whole 6 games, you know you're not one of the big boys anymore

