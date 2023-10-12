So cold from Alexander Isak 🧊 – West Ham United vs Newcastle United 2022/23.
Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel:
Premier League website:
Follow the Premier League on Instagram:
Follow the Premier League on Twitter:
Like the Premier League on Facebook:
Play Fantasy Premier League:
To license Premier League match footage:
#Shorts #PremierLeague #Football #Soccer
Your safety online
Visit the Child Exploitation and Online Protection website for confidential support if something has happened online which has made you feel unsafe, if you are worried about someone else or to report online abuse. (
You should contact the Police by calling 999 if you or anybody else is in any sort of danger.
Visit CEOP’s Thinkuknow website for advice and guidance on safe surfing and staying safe online for example when using mobile phones, blogs, social media, chatting, online gaming and emailing. (
You can also visit the Premier League safeguarding page for more information. (
ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.
What short would you like to see next?
Lmao 😂 I like how they both stand there with their hands on their hips. I wonder what's going on in their minds
super geniuses Alexander Isak
"you know you fucked up right?"
Isak🤍🖤🔥
Sad that they dont have a Harry magurie😂😂
Isak 💯
Hahahaha
it's a dangerous tackle. how can it not be a foul?
Fabianski😂😂😂😂😂
"And this time a bedroom goalkeeper is punished by Alexander Isak" WTF 😂
They both did it at the same time ❤
Play smarter not harder
Nobody is talking about Gordon’s recovery.. that guy is something else 😮
A glitch in the matrix😂😂
Damn they make the pitch look so small
the gk celebrate too
I can't believe they both pose in the same manner at the same time for a photo. Just that one is happy and the other is sad 😂
😮
Isak and Fabianski one style😅😂😂😂
Asisst 50-50 Goal
The arms around the waist after Isak took the shot patiently waiting for the ball to drop in zaaa net 💀 💀 💀
😅
2 защитника, вратарь,😮а мяч у соперника😮