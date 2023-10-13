Tonali and Zaniolo Face THREE-YEAR Ban if Guilty of Being Part of Betting Scandal 👀😬

Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali and Aston Villa’s Nicolo Zaniolo are being investigated for allegedly being involved in illegal betting. talkSPORT’s Sam Matterface, Alex Crook and Martin Keown discuss.
I just have an image of someone slipping a coral slip to Tonali in that spoons asking him to tick some boxes
His misleading this title isn’t it pure clickbait
Both of these moves were deemed a bit strange when they happened, with both players pushing for moves out of their beloved clubs. Will be interesting to see how they are treated back at their respective clubs. Given that it was very recent magistrate meeting with Juve player that started the police investigation, Milan and Roma may have a defence that they knew nothing.
Lets get an italian on to make it sound legit..even tho he knows absolutely nothing
Italians…
hahahahaha Newcastle is done for
hmm I'll feel so bad for Newcastle if Tonali is found guilty
They have admitted playing poker and blackjack illegally but have denied sports betting (Tonali and Zaniolo) — It's a bit pathetic that they can't even play cards in their spare time but that's the rules I guess.
Just give your money to a friend to get for you, nothing they can do
Tonali looks dodgy! The only thing missing is a ponytail!
These player's earn fortune's,and they still put themselves in these situations……as a Newcastle fan I'm disappointed if true,
Wtf dudes
Might explain why Mourinho and Zaniolo's relationship fell apart.
He was pretty important to Roma before and after his injury, and then all of a sudden was unwelcome and hated by the fans, labelled a traitor etc.
I know he claims they fell out of his contract and how the club valued him, however I wouldn't be surprised if this came up during the investigation.
The crown prince will be unhappy . Betting is haram.
Makes their departure from Milan and roma all the more intriguing
I just signed Fagioli on my EA FC campaign, so disappointed in my new player
Aren't these betting companies one of the sponsors for football ?
Soon we can do a full starting 11 sponsored by Bet Fred 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Hahahaha and Newcastle clueless fans thought Tonali wanted to play under pie face Howe 😂😂😂😂😂😂..
Load of bull
No background checks eh newcastle
very suspicious that they both ran from Italy very quickly