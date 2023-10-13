TONALI BETTING SCANDAL | NEWCASTLE CHASE BRAZILIAN WONDERKID | NUFC NEWS





Susan’s channel:

@Little_Learners_Hub

Vote for The Toon Review in The Football Content Awards Finals 2023.

Click the link, scroll down to Best Podcast, use the Premier League drop down box and you will see us there. 👇

Welcome to The Toon Review, your one-stop source for all the latest news and updates on the world of football! Join Paul as he brings you the Daily News Show, where we dive deep into the most exciting and intriguing stories from the beautiful game.

In today’s episode, Paul is here to keep you in the loop with the hottest headlines in football. First up, we’ll be discussing the latest developments surrounding the betting scandal involving Sandro Tonali. It’s a story that has football fans everywhere talking, and we’ll provide you with all the details you need to stay informed.

Next on the agenda, we’ll talk about Fabian Schar’s desire for a new contract. Is he on the verge of signing a fresh deal, or are there potential twists and turns in this negotiation? Tune in to find out!

And for all you Newcastle United fans, we’ve got some exciting news about the club’s pursuit of a Brazilian wonderkid. Could this young talent be the key to success for the Magpies? Paul will break down the latest developments and what it means for the club’s future.

Last but certainly not least, we’re celebrating the recognition of our very own Bruno, who’s been voted amongst the best in the world. You won’t want to miss this segment as we honour one of football’s finest talents.

Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit that notification bell to stay up to date with all the latest football news and stories right here on The Toon Review. Thanks for joining us, and we’ll catch you in the next episode!

Business enquiries: pd.toonreview@gmail.com

The Toon Review are proud to be sponsoring Westerhope United U10’s Football Team for next season and the foreseeable future.

The Toon Review online store is now available. Get your channel merchandise from here:

Follow us on our social media pages:

Twitter:

Facebook:

Instagram:

Podcast:

Spotify:

iTunes:

If you appreciate the channel and what we do, you can donate to the channel by hitting the «Thanks» button under the video.

Become a member of The Toon Review family:

#NEWCASTLEUNITED #NUFCNEWS #THETOONREVIEW



Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.