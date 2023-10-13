TONALI BETTING SCANDAL | NEWCASTLE CHASE BRAZILIAN WONDERKID | NUFC NEWS

Susan’s channel:
Welcome to The Toon Review, your one-stop source for all the latest news and updates on the world of football! Join Paul as he brings you the Daily News Show, where we dive deep into the most exciting and intriguing stories from the beautiful game.
In today’s episode, Paul is here to keep you in the loop with the hottest headlines in football. First up, we’ll be discussing the latest developments surrounding the betting scandal involving Sandro Tonali. It’s a story that has football fans everywhere talking, and we’ll provide you with all the details you need to stay informed.
Next on the agenda, we’ll talk about Fabian Schar’s desire for a new contract. Is he on the verge of signing a fresh deal, or are there potential twists and turns in this negotiation? Tune in to find out!
And for all you Newcastle United fans, we’ve got some exciting news about the club’s pursuit of a Brazilian wonderkid. Could this young talent be the key to success for the Magpies? Paul will break down the latest developments and what it means for the club’s future.
Last but certainly not least, we’re celebrating the recognition of our very own Bruno, who’s been voted amongst the best in the world. You won’t want to miss this segment as we honour one of football’s finest talents.
Players only human who give a fuk if he's put a 4 fold on a weekend 😂
Been worse if it was bunny even longstaff not been great dint fit in 😅😅
So thats why he mopps around with a face like a smacked arse.❤
Do you think he knew this was coming and would it explain partly why he's not quite hitting his potential at the moment. Granted the guys just had a family upheaval and change of culture and club…Still…Contributing factor?
He isn't the first and won't be the last for sure must say I'm disappointed if he's guilty Geordies Forever from cork
Are we not one of those giants now Paul? Just been a sleeping giant for the past few years.
I love Fabian schar ❤️👍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
We are 1 big family and we stick together we love Newcastle and all our players ❤️👍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
As stated by numerous people Innocent until proven guilty… and until he’s proven guilty he has my full support
100% give Fabian a new contract
Exactly.. have his back. Time will tell. Can't crucify someone wothout knowing the facts.
So, Paul, why if you say we should support Tonali, innocent until guilty ect, which I agree with, why does this article have the title Tonali Betting 'Scandal'.
Last thing Newcastle need right now is tonali getting banned for 3 years. Get you're money back.
Bruce apparently in to take over at Gillingham , he will jump at the chance because they are in the top 4 of the league , he will want to see how quickly he can get them relegated.
Tonali was not betting on football its cards
Well said, Paul. Tonali is innocent until proven guilty.
Absolutely Paul, hes innocent until proven guilty mate.
Schar fernandez and lejune were all very good cbs that were badly managed by the previous shower 🚿
if the storm doesn't pass then learn to dance in the rain, this is not the biggest cloud that has been over Newcastle Tonali is ours no matter what HWTL.
All i have to say on this is i hope he won .
There are 5 different Little Learners Hubs. Which is hers? At first I saw the original Little Learners and thought…wow 250k subscribers. She should be helping Paul out and not vive versa. But then I listened again and heard hub.
Course I support him
The top 20 was from 90min.com btw. Since it wasn't mentioned and it took me a while to find it.
Betting thi!! Who cares
Good update vid,Paul(TTR) : Tonali-innocent until proven guilty( 'allegations' being thrown around by 'dodgy and disgraced' Fabrizio Corona).
On reflection I think it was Schar placing dodgy bets in collusion with Sela if you look at their drone display 🤣
The Gov. have been doing this over here for 13 years and got away whit it .
its not like he is a rapist or wife beater like some clubs have so calm down and wait for the facts
The laws of this country are innocent before proven guilty. The laws of Social Media are guilty before even being charged. Pathetic really.
I really don't get footballers that bet on football
You'd think that footballers would have learned from the Bruce grobbelar scandal years ago, and schar should get at least a two year contract
somthing tells me he is not involved at all not sure what it is but just got a feeling
Hi Paul, could you get Stato to take a deep dive on some of the best goalkeeping prospects out there? If keepers that can play with their feet are the new norm shouldn't we be looking at the Brazilian league for a new ball playing keeper?
Supposedly it’s cards related betting not footy
Sandro Tonali hasn't been found guilty of anything right now. Innocent until proved guilty. Also announced on BBC that Dan Burn has signed a new contract !!
The young Corinthias player that Newcastle should go after is Gabriel Moscardo.
A real and complet #6 (Bruno isn't and doesn't want to play there), mature, speaks English, extremely skillful and will probably reach 6-3 or more once he's grown up
Plus, Despite being only 17 years old, he already has experience and is a starter
Italian football is no stranger to match fixing Not that im casting aspersions Lets hope its just malicious rumours If not….
A fair and balanced assessment. Innocent till whatever evidence proves otherwise. As you say if he has broken rules he'll get whatever comes from that.