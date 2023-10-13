TONALI BETTING SCANDAL | NEWCASTLE CHASE BRAZILIAN WONDERKID | NUFC NEWS



In today’s episode, Paul is here to keep you in the loop with the hottest headlines in football. First up, we’ll be discussing the latest developments surrounding the betting scandal involving Sandro Tonali. It’s a story that has football fans everywhere talking, and we’ll provide you with all the details you need to stay informed.

Next on the agenda, we’ll talk about Fabian Schar’s desire for a new contract. Is he on the verge of signing a fresh deal, or are there potential twists and turns in this negotiation? Tune in to find out!

And for all you Newcastle United fans, we’ve got some exciting news about the club’s pursuit of a Brazilian wonderkid. Could this young talent be the key to success for the Magpies? Paul will break down the latest developments and what it means for the club’s future.

Last but certainly not least, we’re celebrating the recognition of our very own Bruno, who’s been voted amongst the best in the world. You won’t want to miss this segment as we honour one of football’s finest talents.

  4. Toon Barmy

    Do you think he knew this was coming and would it explain partly why he's not quite hitting his potential at the moment. Granted the guys just had a family upheaval and change of culture and club…Still…Contributing factor?

  5. Edward St Leger

    He isn't the first and won't be the last for sure must say I'm disappointed if he's guilty Geordies Forever from cork

  8. david smith

    We are 1 big family and we stick together we love Newcastle and all our players ❤️👍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍

  9. jacka13924

    As stated by numerous people Innocent until proven guilty… and until he’s proven guilty he has my full support
    100% give Fabian a new contract

  11. colin louis

    So, Paul, why if you say we should support Tonali, innocent until guilty ect, which I agree with, why does this article have the title Tonali Betting 'Scandal'.

  13. Geordie B

    Bruce apparently in to take over at Gillingham , he will jump at the chance because they are in the top 4 of the league , he will want to see how quickly he can get them relegated.

  18. Jack

    if the storm doesn't pass then learn to dance in the rain, this is not the biggest cloud that has been over Newcastle Tonali is ours no matter what HWTL.

  20. Dan Kane

    There are 5 different Little Learners Hubs. Which is hers? At first I saw the original Little Learners and thought…wow 250k subscribers. She should be helping Paul out and not vive versa. But then I listened again and heard hub.

  24. Nicholas Sinclair

    Good update vid,Paul(TTR) : Tonali-innocent until proven guilty( 'allegations' being thrown around by 'dodgy and disgraced' Fabrizio Corona).

  28. Andy H

    The laws of this country are innocent before proven guilty. The laws of Social Media are guilty before even being charged. Pathetic really.

  30. Peter Taylor

    You'd think that footballers would have learned from the Bruce grobbelar scandal years ago, and schar should get at least a two year contract

  32. John

    Hi Paul, could you get Stato to take a deep dive on some of the best goalkeeping prospects out there? If keepers that can play with their feet are the new norm shouldn't we be looking at the Brazilian league for a new ball playing keeper?

  34. Julie J

    Sandro Tonali hasn't been found guilty of anything right now. Innocent until proved guilty. Also announced on BBC that Dan Burn has signed a new contract !!

  35. Abraão Santana

    The young Corinthias player that Newcastle should go after is Gabriel Moscardo.

    A real and complet #6 (Bruno isn't and doesn't want to play there), mature, speaks English, extremely skillful and will probably reach 6-3 or more once he's grown up

    Plus, Despite being only 17 years old, he already has experience and is a starter

  36. andrew harwood

    Italian football is no stranger to match fixing Not that im casting aspersions Lets hope its just malicious rumours If not….

  37. Libertino Radio

    A fair and balanced assessment. Innocent till whatever evidence proves otherwise. As you say if he has broken rules he'll get whatever comes from that.

