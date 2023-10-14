NON-LEAGUE To The CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 😱



#football #footballtiktok #danburn #newcastleunited #ucl #championsleague #nonleague #darlington #yeoviltown #wiganathletic #fulhamfc #birminghamfc #blyth #footballshorts #footballer #footballplayer #footballnews #newcastleunitednews #soccer #soccershorts #soccernews

comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.

46 comentarios en “NON-LEAGUE To The CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 😱

  1. Anthony K

    Hes my favourite left back in the premier league. Most people go for wing backs who run forward constantly but dan burn is just a beast and for his height he's got a lot of stamina

  5. Tonmoy Baidya

    I mean, he scored against a championship level team in the ucl. Is it really that big of an achievement? He was already scoring goals against these teams.

  8. Rhain

    Likeable bloke and always a great servant, I speak from experience as a Brighton fan. Earned his dream move and has earned his time in the spotlight.

  10. Fosse

    Dan Burn is one of the nicest and most incredible people I’ve ever met, I was a kid at the northern echo arena in Darlington asking him to sing my program, he told me to meet him after the game where he gave me a shirt signed by the whole team! I was devastated when he left but even now it’s amazing to see him doing as well as he is! Legend!

  16. Alan Thomas

    are you going to do a video on every champions league player that went from playing in school to the champions league . it's almost like every other footballers first game was the champions league final.

  17. Goncalo Silva

    To everyone reading this, never ever give up and this is all proof you need that if you don't give up then great things might happen

  21. Ript1d3 :0

    Ppl were talking abt how Mbappe would destroy Burn, but no one talked abt Dan Burn destroying Mbappe, actually class 🔥

Los comentarios están cerrados.