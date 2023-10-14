NON-LEAGUE To The CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 😱

#football #footballtiktok #danburn #newcastleunited #ucl #championsleague #nonleague #darlington #yeoviltown #wiganathletic #fulhamfc #birminghamfc #blyth #footballshorts #footballer #footballplayer #footballnews #newcastleunitednews #soccer #soccershorts #soccernews
Hes my favourite left back in the premier league. Most people go for wing backs who run forward constantly but dan burn is just a beast and for his height he's got a lot of stamina
He got some moves
Man 😎
Newcastle boutta do a Leicester in the UCL 🔥
I mean, he scored against a championship level team in the ucl. Is it really that big of an achievement? He was already scoring goals against these teams.
I'm sure if you'd have offered him this career path at the start he'd have bit your hand off!
UP THE DARLO
Likeable bloke and always a great servant, I speak from experience as a Brighton fan. Earned his dream move and has earned his time in the spotlight.
PSG is a total joke! Till they get a serious manager like Jose, they’ll remain a joke only!
Dan Burn is one of the nicest and most incredible people I’ve ever met, I was a kid at the northern echo arena in Darlington asking him to sing my program, he told me to meet him after the game where he gave me a shirt signed by the whole team! I was devastated when he left but even now it’s amazing to see him doing as well as he is! Legend!
🔥🔥🔥
He is a brilliant lad. Not the best skills but uses his skills to the best. Joy to watch.
Who cares if he can score in the ucl and I can’t atleast I have 10 fingers
killie pie dan burns
all the best to this lad and NC.
are you going to do a video on every champions league player that went from playing in school to the champions league . it's almost like every other footballers first game was the champions league final.
To everyone reading this, never ever give up and this is all proof you need that if you don't give up then great things might happen
Can't see why he's not in the England squad tbh
I am proud to be from blyth HWTL
They are just another leicester 😂😂
Ppl were talking abt how Mbappe would destroy Burn, but no one talked abt Dan Burn destroying Mbappe, actually class 🔥
& playing lb, rather than cb
Dream move???
Newcastle are scum
Released from Newcastle now playing FOR Newcastle ❤
All that without one finger
I like Dan Burn.
According to this chronology, he's about 170 years old lol
He's from Blyth!!!! You'll never ever beat Dan Burn 🖤🤍🖤🤍
bro is doing fortnite emotes now 🔥🔥🔥
Who knew bro Dan used to look like Odegaard before 🫡
newcastle scout is one of the best in epl
What A Bloke!
Brighton have some damn amazing scouts
Andy robbo actually won the champions league and had a much harder route than just scoring 1 goal
Here we go 🤣
Wigann🎉🎉🎉
Darlooooo
What is the backround song?! It's so good. I hope someone knows and replies to me.
Unbelievable 😍
You can be released at 11?
That picture of skriniar was crazy 💀
My guy is living the life he dreamed of
This is what it’s all about💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻♾️
Been absolutely class last few seasons
You'll never ever beat Dan burn !