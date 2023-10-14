NUFC FAN RANT | SOUTHGATE MISSES THE POINT ON JORDAN HENDERSON BOOS





«It defies logic», said Gareth Southgate on the boos at Jordan Henderson during the England v Australia game yesterday. But we think you missed the point Gareth, to quote McFly «It’s all about you!»

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Become an official member of the Ever More channel for just £1.99.

You can follow Ever More NUFC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter:

Enquiries: evermorenufc@gmail.com

#nufc #newcastleunited #nufcnews



ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.