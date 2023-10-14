NUFC FAN RANT | SOUTHGATE MISSES THE POINT ON JORDAN HENDERSON BOOS

«It defies logic», said Gareth Southgate on the boos at Jordan Henderson during the England v Australia game yesterday. But we think you missed the point Gareth, to quote McFly «It’s all about you!»
Watched England under 21s play night before they played exciting entertaining football they would have beat Southgates side last night 😊
Southgate is not a leader of men , how can he inspire the players when he cannot inspire the fans . He's the boring uninspiring yes man that nobody wants except the FA .
2 rants in 1 day chris… 😂😂..
He is stupid moron dimwitted idiot
The international breaks spoil the season. The fixtures are mostly a joke what a waste of time.
Gareth southgate thinks picking old timer's is the future the bloke is the steve cabbage bruce of international football 🤡
Exactly
Relax everyone! Eddie is going nowhere, he’s much too smart to take a ‘white elephant’ job like the England job. Maybe, when he’s ready to semi retire, but that’s way off, if at all!
Keep Southgate in the job to protect our players!
The most painfully woke dull as dishwater box ticking conservative English manager ever….just what the FA have desperately wanted for many many years……..that’s all the FA are interested in their arses are covered
Agree with the International football being boring as shit, it's only interesting when it gets to latter stages of tournaments.
at least we dont have 7 weeks of this nonsense like last year
I honestly think it was a combination of this & the move to Saudi after he was the poster boy for LGBTQ
IF I'm right, GS started off well choosing players in form, and we were fresh, hungry, exciting! That however is a long gone.
Certain 'favourites' just no not cut it.
Hands off EH though FA!
Needed this thankyou 🙏🏻
From our Newcastle perspective the longer Southgate is there the better . You know they will come after Howe. The longer we have Howe to build our foundation the better
Bang on Chris!
Probably the most on-point explanation of why those who follow England take their frustrations out on the likes of Henderson. I gave up my interest in the national side some time ago.
The point is, they’re booing his selection. Of course Southgate would miss the point.
For me, friendlies were always an opportunity to try out new players, formations, partnerships, etc without the risk of dropping qualification points. That's why picking Henderson makes no sense. Henderson peaked as a player years ago. He's gone to a poor league to play a lesser quality of football in front of laughable crowds. So, he's not going to be better when the Euros come around next year. Philips will be lucky to see double figures appearance-wise by the Euros. Makes no sense to have these players in the squad.