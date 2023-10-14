NUFC FAN RANT | SOUTHGATE MISSES THE POINT ON JORDAN HENDERSON BOOS



«It defies logic», said Gareth Southgate on the boos at Jordan Henderson during the England v Australia game yesterday. But we think you missed the point Gareth, to quote McFly «It’s all about you!»

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Become an official member of the Ever More channel for just £1.99.

You can follow Ever More NUFC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter:

Enquiries: evermorenufc@gmail.com

#nufc #newcastleunited #nufcnews

ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.

20 comentarios en “NUFC FAN RANT | SOUTHGATE MISSES THE POINT ON JORDAN HENDERSON BOOS

  1. William Neailey

    Watched England under 21s play night before they played exciting entertaining football they would have beat Southgates side last night 😊

  2. Norman Home

    Southgate is not a leader of men , how can he inspire the players when he cannot inspire the fans . He's the boring uninspiring yes man that nobody wants except the FA .

  6. yama1

    Gareth southgate thinks picking old timer's is the future the bloke is the steve cabbage bruce of international football 🤡

  8. Diane O'Connor

    Relax everyone! Eddie is going nowhere, he’s much too smart to take a ‘white elephant’ job like the England job. Maybe, when he’s ready to semi retire, but that’s way off, if at all!

  10. DAVID GARDNER

    The most painfully woke dull as dishwater box ticking conservative English manager ever….just what the FA have desperately wanted for many many years……..that’s all the FA are interested in their arses are covered

  11. Thai

    Agree with the International football being boring as shit, it's only interesting when it gets to latter stages of tournaments.

  14. Roger Cook

    IF I'm right, GS started off well choosing players in form, and we were fresh, hungry, exciting! That however is a long gone.
    Certain 'favourites' just no not cut it.
    Hands off EH though FA!

  16. Active Arron

    From our Newcastle perspective the longer Southgate is there the better . You know they will come after Howe. The longer we have Howe to build our foundation the better

  18. J B

    Probably the most on-point explanation of why those who follow England take their frustrations out on the likes of Henderson. I gave up my interest in the national side some time ago.

  20. Keith Whalen

    For me, friendlies were always an opportunity to try out new players, formations, partnerships, etc without the risk of dropping qualification points. That's why picking Henderson makes no sense. Henderson peaked as a player years ago. He's gone to a poor league to play a lesser quality of football in front of laughable crowds. So, he's not going to be better when the Euros come around next year. Philips will be lucky to see double figures appearance-wise by the Euros. Makes no sense to have these players in the squad.

Los comentarios están cerrados.