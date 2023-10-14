REVEALED! Newcastle United's BEST player this season + Tonali update… join me on a tour of Spain!





The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope has been in Spain this week, but that doesn’t mean the Newcastle United content dries up (much like the scorched earth of Madrid & Seville).

Join Craig for a tour of those cities, and trips to Real Madrid and Sevilla FC. He discusses the recent poll in his community tab, asking you who is Newcastle United’s star player so far this season. He also answers YOUR questions, including what is the priority position for a January signing?

And here is the link to his recent interview with Brian Kilcline, as mentioned in the video. It’s a cracker…



