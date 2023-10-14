REVEALED! Newcastle United's BEST player this season + Tonali update… join me on a tour of Spain!

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope has been in Spain this week, but that doesn’t mean the Newcastle United content dries up (much like the scorched earth of Madrid & Seville).
Join Craig for a tour of those cities, and trips to Real Madrid and Sevilla FC. He discusses the recent poll in his community tab, asking you who is Newcastle United’s star player so far this season. He also answers YOUR questions, including what is the priority position for a January signing?
And here is the link to his recent interview with Brian Kilcline, as mentioned in the video. It’s a cracker…
Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.
Another great video Craig. Just keep away from Twitter it's a cesspit there is no debate on there it is just vile.
Great parent analogy!
What's an A- Craig 😜
Great vids really enjoy them, keep them coming.
When talking about 'best' players I reckon it's important to remember that Howe has created a team spirit and a style of play that never isolates individuals and let's everyone flourish – we defend as a team and attack as a team and it's beautiful to watch – having said that I reckon signing Trippier will go down in history as one of the clubs best deals
Craig's vids are my go to for toon news. Madrid looks great but looking forward to getting back on the mean streets of gosforth. Maybe get out on the Moor with the cow's next or maybe, dare I suggest, you venture into jesmond? 😮
Great vids man 🙏
Why can you correct your pronunciation of defence, but never migWELL alMIRon… Please please please stop
Hope’s so chuffed with the Tonali news he’s treated himself to a holiday! 😂