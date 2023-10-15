GROUNDBREAKING Day As Newcastle United Women Challenge Table Toppers! Matchday Vlog + Interviews

Become a member of The Magpie Channel TV –
Excellent coverage Matty ,i was there today just wishing we could of grabbed that win but a valuable point both keepers played well, the Lasses are climbing that table.
Seen better standards on a Sunday morning when most players have turned up in there Saturday night clothes straight from snorting 5 packets and drinking 20 cans in some random persons kitchen and play football for there local bar
Top Vlog Matty 👍⚫⚪
The Newcastle women suck.
Go on Mandy she’s a miracle
Cmon the TOON
its chilly all over am in sw england atmo, and its fleece weather….sunny tho)
Excellent reporting Mattie, nice to see Keg again
great to watch from Rochester, NY!!!! Long may it continue. So close. They were the better team today too!
Well done ⚫️⚪️👌
Lol that thumb nail image!
Great job!! Keep the las’s in our thoughts
Well reported Mattie.👏👏
Keep up the great work
Wasn’t on YouTube went to watch it but they didn’t put it on for some reason
Quality to see this stuff happening, but i wish the anouncements gad been promoted ahead of the game