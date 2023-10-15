NUFC TRANSFER RUMOURS | NEWCASTLE KEEN ON GIBBS-WHITE

Welcome to The Ever More NUFC channel.
In today’s video, Chris looks at another transfer rumour. This time, it’s Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White.
If Forest had Isak and Almiron, they would beat us. That's the difference
Should have kept maxi
Not good enough and overpriced !
As he’s shone for England Under 21s and is a very promising young talent, then one really big bonus if we did sign him would be he’d NEVER get selected by Southgate, EVER. And that is a big plus.
Should be signing Danilo and Murillo from Forest. They paid £28m for those two. We waste £159m on players we don't desperately need. That Dominguez and Sangare also look class. Dominguez was £11m.
Forest would be so much better if they sold Gibbs White and replaced him with a much better player. He's the weaklink in that team and is only just starting to get dropped.
Stats-wise I'm not sure given the potential cost.
Yes, potential with EH Magic dust, yet looks a lot to improve too.
Decent players, just not what we need right now. Still need back up centre half and striker for me. We're one big injury away from struggling in those positions.
Championship player
How old is Miggy?😅
Thanks
Always rated MGW from when he was playing in England's U-17's side. Don't feel he got the crack at Wolves he needed, but has shown what he can do when given regular game time at Forest. Don't think forest would sell for less than £50m in Jan – they don't need to shift players, and are an improving club. Pretty sure we could get a better player elsewhere for that kind of money.
raise the bar
Wolves fan in peace MGW has turned out to be a really good player he was with us for years the potential was always there he never really got a run with us he was always pushed back when we signed foreign players! I would rate him a better player than nunes who’ve we just sold to City he has a bad relationship with some wolves fans I think over social media comments in the past putting that aside I think he would be a great signing for Newcastle as you’ve mentioned he is all rounder he would definitely strengthen you
Definitely fits the 'extra/back up' strker and right wing role