Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.
Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.
Sent Em PACKING! GO MAGPIES!
The ones wearing masks, hoodies and sunglasses are the weakest and must scared 😂
Such a dumb waste of energy because a few people can kick a ball in a net yet we have millions of people around the world that are dying of hunger and thirst
Mate I cannot get that first chant out of my head
Toot toon
Garlic munching,hairy arm pit,soapy,unwashed,surrender monkeys!
PSG would NEVER hang with the Top 8 sides in EPL…. Never 😂🖤🤍
Clowns of the circus club and their masters tamed them 4-1
Grow up children
😎
I’ve been here sunderland
go home 0 points
🤣🤣🤡
PSG fans are the dumbest fans alive
All that to lose 4-1😮💨
I am French… and lord they shame us in France… and internationally 😂
How's the team going without Messi and Neymar? 🤭😂🤣🤡
Crying when they left 😅
Why even film them?🤔
Not a Frenchman in sight
At the end of the match the PSG fans weren’t as happy as before but Newcastle we were delighted
PSG fans are just crazy
PSG is a meme club
watchingsports实施没看is哦错车了sports
French muppets
I wonder how much singing they done on the way home 🤔😂….. 4-1 to the black and whites HWTL
They must have gone home very sad !!!