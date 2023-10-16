I have big plans coming up for a 50,000 subscriber special involving Newcastle United but there is a problem #nufc #newcastle
Pete Graves event with Kevin Keegan and Eddie Howe – https://www.tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk/portfolio/here-to-compete-by-pete-graves-official-book-launch-event/
Bedlington terriers are a small nonleague club and they need funds capacity 3000
Whitley bay football club? Tell them they keep 100% of bar takings
Try Morpeth Town. They have a new 3G pitch for hire, Mon-Fri 5-10pm. Nice ground, good parking, stand, raised decking area, bar.
Adam, I’m a project manager. Will happily assist you in pulling a plan together to give you a realistic opportunity of landing this at a target date.
Try Newcastle Benfield Adam
Blyth Spartans
South Shields
Dunston
Adam have you tried Newcastle Blue Star? great too have u back
Blyth Spartans have done charity stuff in the past pal
You could give ashington a go mate canny little ground and they would prob love the money and attention
Adam have a look ay newcastle benfield in scotswood thats a place you can fill out. And they are always having events.
Blyth Spartans!