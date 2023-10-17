Newcastle United’s BRAND NEW SAUDI ARABIA PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH SAUDIA AIRLINE !!!!!

Saudia drop a massive tease on social media of a brand new partnership with Newcastle United going forward #newcastle #nufc #saudiarabia
st james park 10 mil no chance fella its our place don't think they need to change name of stadium the club will grow naturally in time calm down the success will come .
No way for the name change we've been st James Park since 1892 it's our heritage there's other ways to make revenue
Tonali is not in the clear. The investigation is not done yet. But this shows Dan Ashworth has risked a lot in not doing due diligence – let us face the truth the toon could have been much worse off in the grand scheme of things. Football has become a money making machine. With the amount of money currently in the game, and the amount of betting ads in football, I am surprised there is not a wide spread problem. Hopefully the rest of the squad learns from this incident and do not put themselves in idiotic situations. These are the days of fine margins, and no one can afford to carry uncommitted passengers – most of all the toon!
As for the potential sponsorship, again it shows how far football has entrenched itself in financial incentives. Without money, you can't improve the squad significantly. But who wants a squad of soulless as Arsenal or Chelsea…. these days players lack character especially those that come with hefty price tags. Changing the stadium name which is older than the club itself would leave a bitter taste. A mere 10 mil would not do at all in my view. 10 mil + an investment into the city (in terms of facility or infrastructure) where all toon residents can benefit from in a meaningful way without exception, then they can even name it SAUDI's James Park
Tonali is still under investigation – haven't seen any news about him being in the clear
To a renaming … not yet! St James is going to have big, big changes… at these changes is by far the best time for renaming. Let’s not loose our history and global identity for short term funding.
Think the question regarding stadium naming rights is often phrased wrong. I’d suspect no one would want the name of St James changed, however I’d assume the vast majority would accept stadium sponsorship.
Steve wraith has just put out that the player from juv who grassed the rest of the players is getting a 7 month ban meaning tonali will get a ban to and longer
No – what's 10 million to the owners…. the name is Priceless. Would you take 10 million to change your name/ your identity…. or perhaps if we take into real terms to you and me how much are we talkng about? some people would sell anything. But I think you are wrong with an extra 10 million allowing us to compete – we compete on the basis of results and who we are – not just money. The ONLY club who could tempt Bobby Robson into club management was Newcastle – was it the money????
Be great to see one of Saudi aircraft painted black and white!
Changing the stadium name for a few million quid is not going to guarantee a trophy. Give ya heed a shake man!
Would be more than happy with something like “Saudia @ St. James’ Park. People overthink it too much. Everyone will still refer to it as SJP. To put in perspective, when has literally anyone ever referred to Wembley as the “EE Arena”. It’s not a big deal guys.
I think back in the late 80s/early 90s Dan Air we’re a club sponsor (they used to do flights from Newcastle to various destinations in Scandinavia). They didn’t brand it as ‘official airline’ of NUFC but they were a sponsor
The Tonali news now out of date.
St. James Park would have to be included in whatever sponsorship deal is done to name the ground. As already said something like Saudi Airlines at St James Park would be accepted by almost every Newcastle United fan.
Yea definitely not looking good for Tonali he’s in Italy now in front of a prosecutor
I think we should keep the St James' Park name, it's iconic in Newcastle. And I think we all remember the Sports Direct Arena. 🤮
No I'd like to keep st James's Park it should never change
Here on the Wirral an ex footballer was never out of the bookies when he was playing . It was common knowledge . Loads of them are at it . Sandro is unlucky to have got caught .
NO
NO.
Tonalis fellow countryman has been banned for 7 months…
Just been reading into things the Tonali thing is still under investigation the police have his phone and that still the Twitter page was talking crap as always
Who is reporting that about Tonali, all I see is his agent came out and said that Sandro suffers with a gambling addiction?
I bet Bruno has been betting on himself getting yellow cards 😉
Changing the name wont do us better. So much history. Much better to put up logoes of the name instead of changing the name.
If they built our stadium in the same okace, they could name it what they want. Saudi deos not except second best
So we could have East Stand sponsors help fund the new stands
Or Training ground sponsors or training kit sponsor
Airline travel sponsors
Or fan zone sponsors many way make money
<3 Sandros future.
St James Park is embedded in English history,it would be a big mistake to lose the name. Why not change geordies to saudiboys? These things do matter !
Can’t find anything about Tonali being in the clear ….
Change SJP for £10m? No chance 😂
Great news about Saudi airlines I definitely think it’s a new sponsor thank goodness tonali I’m glad he can play for us
Thanks for the update on tonali.. To be honest I never thot he would gamble just got that feeling.. So I was shocked.. But so so happy that he's cleared etc etc.. Bring on Palace.. 3 1 newc.. Cmon you mags.. Glad to see u adam with a smile on ur face again 😁
No to change the name I would take something like saudia@stjamespark. A name is part of history of the club Adam I wouldn’t take it as just a name.
not sure where you hearing it was only poker, media saying betting was football related, hope you are right mate
I would be happy with 'Saudia Arabian Airlines at St James Park' but would not want the name disappearing for any level of sponsorship
Don't you get the feeling when you look at Tonali he just looks like a wrong un? Seems a bit dark to my spidey senses.
Its not just a name its history.
Think we should do a fan meetup in Adams back garden ❤
To be fair £10m was just a possibility. Let’s wait and see.
Why’s is always sunny in your garden it’s always cloudy 🌥️ in mine 😂
Thanks for the positive updates, Adam. Great to hear that the whole news about Sandro was blown completely out of proportion. I hope he scores this weekend to shove it to all those that spoke negatively about him!
I don't think the name of the ground will ever fully change now. It's moore likely to be named alongside any sponsor, for instance , a name you brought up
Saudi Airlines @ St James' Park & can't see many objecting to that 🎉