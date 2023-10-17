Sandro Tonali gets GREEN LIGHT to play for Newcastle & the BIG week ahead #nufc



Newcastle United and Sandro Tonali have been getting back to work despite front page headlines in Italy #nufc

  1. father jack

    I hope tonali commits fully to us now that his own countrymen and boyhood club have slandered his name stuff England,stuff Italy let's do it for the toon howay the lads and tonali 👍🥃

  2. G-Linka

    If Milan knew Tonali was under investigation before we signed him, they need to answer some questions as well..?
    Obviously everything is speculation ATM, and hopefully it will be all cleared up in the near future?

  3. kath chandler

    Regardless of whether Tonali has done anything (& I believe innocent till proven guilty) how can a sport that openly advertises betting on its kits not take responsibility if these lads do get hooked on betting , it's totally hypocritical & the first thing that should be done is to help them, it's an addiction fgs !

  4. G-Linka

    I understand the laws on pro sportsmen gambling/betting etc, but sometimes these punishments are far too severe, even when Ivan Toney was penalised by the FA it was very harsh.!?
    At the end of the day, are Tonali and Zaniolo terrible people that have deliberately caused a load of havoc?
    I’m not sure, but we need more info/context on this whole situation.

  5. Gaz of-the-North

    Innocent till proven guilty. But it does make me wonder why he really moved here from Milan when he clearly loved them.

  10. B Taylor

    If Ivan Toney got 8mths for over 300 offences its going to have to be desperately worse to get 3yrs surely? Lets just hope it a few minor instances 🤞

