Sandro Tonali gets GREEN LIGHT to play for Newcastle & the BIG week ahead #nufc

Newcastle United and Sandro Tonali have been getting back to work despite front page headlines in Italy #nufc
I hope tonali commits fully to us now that his own countrymen and boyhood club have slandered his name stuff England,stuff Italy let's do it for the toon howay the lads and tonali 👍🥃
If Milan knew Tonali was under investigation before we signed him, they need to answer some questions as well..?
Obviously everything is speculation ATM, and hopefully it will be all cleared up in the near future?
Regardless of whether Tonali has done anything (& I believe innocent till proven guilty) how can a sport that openly advertises betting on its kits not take responsibility if these lads do get hooked on betting , it's totally hypocritical & the first thing that should be done is to help them, it's an addiction fgs !
I understand the laws on pro sportsmen gambling/betting etc, but sometimes these punishments are far too severe, even when Ivan Toney was penalised by the FA it was very harsh.!?
At the end of the day, are Tonali and Zaniolo terrible people that have deliberately caused a load of havoc?
I’m not sure, but we need more info/context on this whole situation.
Innocent till proven guilty. But it does make me wonder why he really moved here from Milan when he clearly loved them.
Thank goodness he can play for us that he’s got the green light
Wonder if Millán knew and that’s why they sold.
Innocent till proven guilty.The toon have him playing till then.
I hope he is not guilty, but it just makes me think, why did Milan really sell.
If Ivan Toney got 8mths for over 300 offences its going to have to be desperately worse to get 3yrs surely? Lets just hope it a few minor instances 🤞
Brilliant reporting Lee, let's all get behind the lad. Well said mate 👏👏
I think he is guilty but we shall see
meravigliosa [wonderful]
His Italian teammates have also been very supportive from what I hear.
Sensible reporting on a sad situation .. thanks Lee 👍
Does anyone know that if he is convicted in Italy does any ensuing ban extend to playing in the Premier League?