Sandro Tonali makes a SHOCKING CONFESSION that WILL get him BANNED from Newcastle United !!!!!

I am lost for words as despite initial reports Tonali has pleaded guilty to betting on AC Milan while being a AC Milan player #newcastle #nufc
a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis
I's say Milan knew and I'd say he knew Milan knew. So best to leave and get them a big payday before sh*t hit the fan at our expense of course.
Also screwed his country up last night. Tonali is as stupid as can be but there are gambling adverts on every platform these days. Surely he get's a lenghy ban now.
Tonali suspended, Barnes injured, Hall and Livramento bought for the squad – our big-spending summer window hasn’t done us much good at all.
I don’t think you need to use the language mate. Kids love your channel remember
Any chance he could avoid a ban as heard the investigation won’t finish into December
All speculation at the present. The Judges are the ones who Judge so why not wait a while. Unfortunately Adam your speculation on this occassion is adding fuel to the fire – Tonali has not yet been convicted & remains, at this moment in time, innocent. No one knows what will happen as far as potential penalties are concerned.
If found guilty, need a replacement come Jan transfer and sue AC Milan if it is revealed they knew. That was a LOT of money wasted. Up to NUFC if they should sell or not, though don't need this over our heads as a club etc.
This is sad and heartbreaking
Not a snowballs chance in hell AC Milan didn't know about this. Gonna be a real test for Amanda and the management team.
Ac milan have pulled your pants down well and truly 😂😂
We need to show support to him gambling is a addictive thing he's already gonna feel shit because he knows he's letting down thousands and the club but we need to be a club that supports the team players through thick and thin.
No sympathy from me . He knew what he was doing. I have already forgotten about him he is not bigger than the club move on . Palace Saturday Howay
He’ll get banned longer than a year and rightfully so, get him off the books what a clown! Just Newcastles luck what a nightmare 60 mil down the drain baring in mind we didn’t have a great transfer window for first team players. Gutted is an understatement, people saying we should support him😂 F him the mug why should we struggle cos of his addictions. Can we not swap one gambler for another and bring Tony back?😂😂
Do we know when Milan knew about this Adam ????
Wow. Can’t wait for Milan to come to St James’. Lovely warm Geordie welcome awaits them
With all the different reports every day of one day he didnt then its poker then he did nothing then hes addicted now hes guilty. The club needs to come out and tell the fans whats actually going on. Silence isnt helpful
If this is the case the due diligence of our club must be looked into and Tonali knows the rules so he gets what he deserves
You started the video by apologising for your video yesterday off the back of news from Sky Italia that is was just poker etc
Now Sky Italia have done a complete 360 and are saying he was betting on Milan matches?
How about we just wait for the official outcome, or you might be making another video tomorrow apologising about your video from today.
Sky Italia are as reliable as The Sun.
Either way we are Newcastle United we stand by our own no matter what HTL
A Geordie Cat in the background 😂
Anyone looking to reduce their sentence is going to plead 'mental health'. I completely understand how harmful and real addiction can be but I'm not sure that in this case it really holds weight as a defence. It feels like no one is allowed to say that they don't support the player. At the end of the day this is a sport and he is involved in directly fixing matches by betting on them. He's been caught and decided rather than let his boyhood club suffer he/Milan and his team will manufacture a move away so they buying club pay the ultimate price.
Anyone suggesting that Tonali/his team and Milan didn't know this was going to happen is naive. This has been a business move from Milan and Tonali and we have been used!!
We've been mugged off massively by AC Milan if they knew (which somethings point toward that they did know) and if so, hopefully the club sues AC we get our 70 million back and keep tonali, win win see ya next season 🤣…because theres no doubt hes a cracking player; he also doesn't seem settled in the squad yet and I wonder if it was all to do with this in the back of his mind?
The positive is at least our best midfield can play now without tonali having to be forced in
Worst signing in our history if he gets banned. We need to go after Milan as they will defo have knew
All planned It'll all come out in the wash reluctantly sold to us the press all saying how have we pulled this signing off he's managed to get his beloved ac milan 60 million as a big sorry hope we've kept his receipt for a refund or part ex for tomori????🤔🤔🤔😂
Hopefully wilock is not out for much longer and we can get a replacement in January
Thank god Willockinho is back for palace but he’ll still be a huge miss
Did they know before we bought him???
This revelation is bad. Can't gloss over it. He'll be banned for years probably. Would imagine there will be a massive amount of legal shit with Milan over this, but ultimately it's the team that suffers.
No hiding it, this is devastating
It’s not looking good, but I just keep hearing ‘reports’, ‘it’s being reported’ etc. Surely there has to be some confidentially around the whole situation so what do these people ‘reporting’ to know, actually know? If it turns out AC Milan knew about it all before selling, l I’m sure Newcastle will have cards up their sleeves with regards to the legal side. Could do with something official from the club or Tonali directly rather than those claiming to know, or see what Howe’s press conference goes like on Friday as well although he may not be able to say anything either. Worrying times but let’s not turn on our player.
We been well and truly shafted 😅, Milan knew 💯 and Tonali kept schtum. Mugged right off. Thanks we’ll support you and pick up the tab 👍
Milan knew about this and they shafted us….We need too sue them…The Saudis will not let this go likely thats for sure
get rid
Adam,…..its where we are, it happened, we need to move on. Its not worth spending any emotional energy on it. He's a young person who has lost his way, we need to help him get back. People need to get down from their self elevated positions and show compassion.
People of judge Sandro may need to look deeply into themselves, its a reflection on them.
We will come through stronger,…for sure.
PennyXxx
Shame, going to ruin a very important part of his career, as fans lets just support him. We'll have willock back soon.
Adam, surely the only people who know what is said is the player, his solicitor and the police which would be confidential. Could it be bitter Milan people just stirring up hate ??
Bring Shelvey back
Sack him, gross misconduct, simple. Why commit to pay his wages ? Get someone in who can play
Hi Adam If Tonali get a ban , Newcastle should not pay his wages while he is banned
Milan got rid of the problem for 50 million quid