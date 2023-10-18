TONALI CONFESSES TO BETTING ON HIS OWN TEAM. Sandro Tonali faces lengthy ban — full story…





Sandro Tonali is facing up to a lengthy ban from football, having admitted betting on his own team when an AC Milan player.

The Newcastle player confessed at a hearing into illegal betting in Italy yesterday, that he bet on AC Milan to win in games he played.

But what does this mean for his Newcastle future? And what did his new club, and his old club know about this when he made the switch to Tyneside this summer.

Full details in this video from Keith Downie at St James’ Park.



