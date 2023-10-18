TONALI CONFESSES TO BETTING ON HIS OWN TEAM. Sandro Tonali faces lengthy ban — full story…

Sandro Tonali is facing up to a lengthy ban from football, having admitted betting on his own team when an AC Milan player.
The Newcastle player confessed at a hearing into illegal betting in Italy yesterday, that he bet on AC Milan to win in games he played.
But what does this mean for his Newcastle future? And what did his new club, and his old club know about this when he made the switch to Tyneside this summer.
Full details in this video from Keith Downie at St James’ Park.
The kid has issues I stand and support him and I hope as a fan base and club we do
If ots true that milan knew, and it can be proved, then Newcastle can sue them surely??
We might be needing Nick again fs
Newcastle frustrated Keith id be Absolutley FURIOUS Just spending 50 odd Million on him and he's a Chance of not Playing for a year thats not fair how were left to clean this Mess up while Ac are sitting there counting there Cash off us
Something bothers me…..
If Ac Milan knew about Sandro's gambling addictions, why didn't the club that he loved helped him out? It shows to me that they weren't sincere to Sandro at all, yet Sandro' cries about his boyhood club who actually did the dirty on him. If I was Sandro, turn your back on AC Milan and sort yourself out
Get the lawyers in on Milan and sue them
Hi Keith, do you know of the conditions of any ban? Will Tonali be allowed to train with Newcastle unlike Toney for example.
Time to sue AC Milan (if they knew about this), make a significant insurance claim and fine the player.
This is a load of shit! AC Milan and Tonali knew this was coming. UEFA should turn this contract on end and send the money back to Newcastle. If it is found out that AC Milan did this they should be relegated in Serie A. Tonali never wanted to come to Newcastle anyway. Tonali will be out at least one year and NUFC should be compensated for that.
How is this fair on Newcastle? They surly need compensated.
Send him back and find the reciept
Newcastle should be unhappy they paid 55mill for him because he's played like rubbish. Maybe he'll use the time off to get better.
This is literally a Scorcese film, starring Di Caprio as the AC Milan representative, DeNiro the head of the gambling syndicate and Tom Holland as Tonali. To play the Newcastle representative, hmmm… Russell Crowe?
Of course AC Milan knew this was happening you can read Tonali's body language he never wanted to leave his beloved team
In other news, Elliot Anderson must be rubbing his hands in joy.
I Went 2 The San Siro Keith Downie Son Under Sir Bobby Robson's Newcastle United…
…I Could Be His Agent And I Could Probably Get Him Off With The 3 Year Ban…
Ffs
Should have bought Maddison, Latins only care about cash.
Totally pissed off to be fair like..its a disgrace on ac Milan and Tonali….but what's done is done he's black nd white we need to show the lad some support and he needs to show us alot more when he eventually plays again..
Ac milan game extra spicy now
Some foreign. dishonest players play us for fools but we soon discover those only interested in their money as these gamblers cannot resist their money grubbing vice. Both Bruno and Tonali are just the surface of these con artists who show a few skills to deceive, then want to double their pay asap. Are they really worth two British players? Clearly not. Both Bruno and Tonalli should be dumped asap. We want honest players who want to play for NUFC not Barcelona or Milan. Get rid, even if it means no European progress. I truly don't care much about that if it means paying vast salaries for guys only care about themselves..
It's not fair that the Toon should be punished for the offences that a player committed at another club. Will he still be paid his £200k a week salary whilst banned, I bl**dy well hope not?