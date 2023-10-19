'HE'S WORLD CLASS…I REALLY ENJOY PLAYING WITH HIM!' Kieran Trippier | Uncut

@NUFC full back Kieran Trippier, sat down with Uncut host Marva Kreel, as he answers questions about his Premier League career, reveals which Newcastle teammate he has a special bond with, and his favourite free kick.
Comment below: Who is the best right back in the Premier League? ⬇
Marva should be commentating on a few games and post-match analysis after this stella interview., class act.
Tripps 💯
Yeah can you just wear that top properly please and just do your job!
Best right back in the world
He was playing out from the back and everything😭😭it must be ultimate cause nahh
Free Palestine 🇵🇸
Tell that lass to either put a coat on or off. Wtf is going with her dress code? Shocking. Good luck lads against palace this Saturday 🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍 PS, we are all behind Toonali & Hope ban is not too long 🤞🏼⚪️⚫️
Am I the only who thinks that Trippier looks a lot like Cillian Murphy?
Trippier is playing his best premier league season incredible player Almiron is a huge help
Already a proper NUFC legend.
68 PACE?!?!?!??!?!!
This interviewer is the best I’ve seen from these premier league interviews
What can you say about Trips what hasn’t been said, he’s amazing. I’ll review the host instead. Smart, relaxed, full of charisma. 8.5 out of 10
Best right back in Europe nevermind the prem
Wor Tripps, arguably the most important signing we ever made 🖤🤍
Fantastic player
Marva the host with the most!
Trippier 1000000%
Trip’s definitely
Legend
love trippier
For me Trippier and Walker are the 2 best right backs in the world, then you’ve got Trent and Reece James even Livramento I think will be exciting in the future England are blessed
Trips is the all round best RB defense and attack. Walker is great but not as good going forward, so we should play Walker at CB
Wow only 4 free kicks thought he had more. Best RB in the league and England. World Class. HOWAY THE LADS
Tripps is the best RB, undisputed.
Excellent – love seeing Kieran so relaxed there…
Beautiful 😊👍
Any betting tips from Tonali?
Top assist across Europe after Bruno this season
TOON TOON
How he hasn’t in the England team
I am with you! 🍓
Trippier > Trent
The best full back and captain in the league!
heelo im oussama from morrocco im best jouer mondial ❤
