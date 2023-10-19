Newcastle United Players Take on the Index Card Challenge! ❓



🤣 Tell us a joke
😬 Worst fashion sense
🤨 Unpopular opinion

Sven Botman, Matt Ritchie, Fabian Schar and Nick Pope take on the Index Card Challenge!

  23. FENNYFINNY

    Love Matty Ritchie! Love the role he's played in us being where we are. Bruno said he's the most unsung hero. He's a leader and full of passion and still has an outstanding pass and first touch!👏🏼

    Love this group of players so much! The togetherness is second to none!🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍

  29. Riverstream boy

    I enjoy seeing players whether it’s content like this, in training or playing football in all competitions! 👍👍👍 HWTL⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️

  32. the world is round but not really

    Tonali, you let us down but we all understand people make mistakes. Come back stronger and beat the addiction. We all still support you.

