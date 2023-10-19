Newcastle United Players Take on the Index Card Challenge! ❓

🤣 Tell us a joke
😬 Worst fashion sense
🤨 Unpopular opinion
Sven Botman, Matt Ritchie, Fabian Schar and Nick Pope take on the Index Card Challenge!
Isak😍
Somehow Schar came away from this with a head knock, just how he pmays all games 😂
Botman at the end poor effort!
❤❤❤❤❤❤
Imagine Tonali having to do these videos now
I like corn on pizza
This video needs to be much longer. Love seeing the banter between the lads.
Betty spaghetti 🍝
Isak totally robs it!! 😂
Bet Sandro's ears pricked up when they were told they're going to play cards
Sénégal 🇸🇳 fans club nufc
Isak, what a legend haha. Don't waste the man's time. Big love for Matt Ritchie. Always nice to see him.
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
pls more content like this :))))
Schars geordie twang infecting his Swiss accent 😂😂
I really like content like this. It shows what footballers are like off the pitch which you rarely see
Sweetcorn on pizza is amazing so I agree with fabian.
Sweetrcorn, Pepperoni and Mushrooms for me
Fab obviously never got the memo about Adidas being our new shirt manufacturer 🤦♂
The way botman said howay the lads had me creased 😂😂😂
We are UNITED AS ONE 🖤🤍
Schar with a little bit of geordie twang
sweetcorn on pizza is a MUST
Love Matty Ritchie! Love the role he's played in us being where we are. Bruno said he's the most unsung hero. He's a leader and full of passion and still has an outstanding pass and first touch!👏🏼
Love this group of players so much! The togetherness is second to none!🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
I love this team more than I love bra’s.
Loved it. Smiling again. VAMOS
Isak lmao
Tonali will be back and recover from addiction!!
HWTL
I enjoy seeing players whether it’s content like this, in training or playing football in all competitions! 👍👍👍 HWTL⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
bet tonali would smash this
❤❤❤❤❤❤
Tonali, you let us down but we all understand people make mistakes. Come back stronger and beat the addiction. We all still support you.
Terrible video
Bet this has been edited very recently
I enjoy every second of it!🐱
UP THE MAGS