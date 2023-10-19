Simon Jordan CALLS For Questions to be Asked at Newcastle Over Sandro Tonali's Signing 😳 | talkSPORT

Amid the investigation surrounding Sandro Tonali, Simon Jordan believes questions should be asked at Newcastle United regarding the signing of the player.
He has to be banned minimum the same length Toney if not then it’s a fraud.
Tonali should be banned for life, that would stop all this in a heartbeat. FACT
One of the biggest problems I have with this is that it will be Newcastle Utd that suffer the most from something Sandro Tonali did whilst he was playing for AC Milan, and the latter two will have essentially profited the most (AC Milan with the transfer fee, Tonali with a year/half year paid holiday).
For me, a more fair punishment would be a delayed ban which would apply if/when Tonali went back to Serie A, which is where these offences took place.
Otherwise, if Tonali is banned, this would be an example of one of the most unfair & unjust ways a football club was ever punished.
It doesn’t matter how much money Newcastle have they’ll always be Primark 😂😂
It really is a disgrace, how football goes so hard on the sanctions for betting. And I fully understand why, especially when you have inside information and can manipulate games to affect betting markets as a individual involved.
But to be taking endless streams of sponsorship money and willingly promote betting companies, whilst your what are essentially workers at your product in the players being clearly affected by gambling addictions and issues, is absolutely deplorable.
If gambling is such a problem, and is so heavily sanctioned, STOP TAKING THE MONEY AND PROMOTING IT.
7 months for other guy but Sandro could get 12. That’s fair isn’t it. But as it’s Newcastle it will be 2 years.
Newcastle got fleeced 😂 no wonder Inter was so willing
Newcastle should have done there due diligence
If any professional player found guilty of betting on the outcome of any game should be banned for life
Tonali's a class player, even if we knew he'd face a 7-12 month ban coming he's still a good investment (though we'd probably have negotiated some kind of discount). Brentford and Toney have shown that long bans aren't the end of the world, in fact Toney's stock has never been higher. If Tonali uses his ban time to knuckle down, improve his English, study his teammates' playing styles and Howe's systems then he could feel like a new signing when he comes back.
I got fiveeeeeee on it – Sandro Tonali
That is on Newcastle, they must should have done thier due diligence.
Sandro is our player now, so we support him during his recovery from addiction 🖤🤍
It’s hard to do the due diligence on this type of deal unless it’s transparent from the selling club.
He was betting on AC Milan winning… FFS…. he cant totally control the outcome of that game to win??? If he is being corrupted to get a card or give a way a penalty etc… fair play.. ban him… but for this? fine him but why ban him?
If hes been betting on football he deserves a ban, just like Toney. Being a newcastle fan does not change my opinion. 1 rule for everyone
From the thumbnail Simon looks like he about to make an offer you couldn't refuse
If Newcastle knew his situation before they bought him I'd say do your rip but if they didn't then surely they did nothing wrong Why would the authorities who are investigating wether it's uefa or who ever not mention anything and say to Newcastle hold on a minute were investigating this player for being a gambling addict who's facing a possible ban from football surely the burden lies with the authorities there quick enough to jump on ffp Players should not be allowed to jump ship if they are under investigation by the football authorities it's a piss take plain and simple
First of all Tonalli were never AC Milan Captain, this clown is shameless.
Tonalli sale sponsored majority Milan transfers window, for Tonalli transfer money they got Pulisic,Lotus Cheek,Chuckweze,and Reijnders who is better and more creative midfielder than Tonalli.
The cynic in me thinks AC new about his problems and potential ban , the transfers was very left field and you could see Tonali reluctances to leave
Crazy if that Saudi club is allowed to play with banned players
If he does have an addiction then there should be a paper trail or electronic footprint of all his betting activity and he should accept a relevant ban but if there’s no footprint then he aint no addict. At that point we know he and his agent are lying. Then what. Longer ban??
Milan have had our pants down with this one, they’ve pulled a Del Boy move. Tonali never wanted to join Newcastle it was written all over his face when he was getting shown around the training ground. I’d do away with him on the cheap and give somebody Lewis Miley a run, at least he’s passionate about the club. ⚫️ ⚪️
Seems to be getting worse this issue
Toney and Tonali have received a lot of media attention, yet Paqueta has gone under the radar. Why?
Jim please can you stop pursing you lips to camera and pretending your still on SkySports 🤦🏻😂
Lets get it clear its not an ADDICTION its a WEAKNESS.
Why are boxers allowed to bet on themselves to win but footballers are not. Why is it called an addiction to gamble on football matches if your a footballer but in other sports you are not labelled an addict. If you reply back ill tell you why it is and it will shock you as to why they label it in such a wrong way.
its all good- kalvin philips is coming in january to cover….
Italian football has ran out money indeed. Tonali probably needed more money for his girlfriend's breast implants.
it's his men'ul 'elf innit.
Milan wanted to cash in because they knew he would be banned and we've fell for it hook line and sinker. If we had an idea he wouldn't be a Newcastle player right now. I struggle to see how his career can ever suceed here. We will be a totally different team come October 2024
They're owned by a rogue state that sponsors ISIS, that is what we should be talking about, not some kid gambling
This is a world wide issue with every sport, happens here in America a lot
He should if Toney did. I don't understand why these people gamble anyway when they earn millions. Maybe boredom, too much time on their hands
Anyone else always fast-forward through jim White's introductions?
Why do the talksport admins INSIST on PUTTING every verb in capitals?
Did some marketing course TELL you that PUTTING verbs in capitals INCREASES interaction by 2% or something?
Paul Marson put out the best tweet…. a witch hunt don't cure addiction, helping does.
Milan have played an absolute blinder with this one
He never wanted to leave milan
Eddie Howe showing he's not an elite manager by not asking Tonali if he had a gambling addiction. Mark Hughes behaviour