Alex Crook Provides UPDATE On Sandro Tonali's Betting SCANDAL! 👀😮



Alex Crook joins drive to discuss Sandro Tonali’s future at Newcastle and what happen after his betting scandal.

23 comentarios en “Alex Crook Provides UPDATE On Sandro Tonali's Betting SCANDAL! 👀😮

  1. M C

    If he really had a gambling addiction, then surely he has continued to bet on football after joining Newcastle. And of he was betting on Milan games, its likely he would have bet on Newcastle games to.
    Is that going to lead to a new investigation in the UK? I presume the Italians would just be looking at his time in Italy as once he moved to the UK it would be out of their jurisdiction

  3. Alex Gardiner

    Obviously rules are rules, but honestly, what is wrong with betting on your own team to win? As long as it's not a correct score bet, what is the harm done?

  5. Eddie Johnson

    Get Tonali out of our League hes a betting cheat! No place for it in our sport he should never be allowed to play again in the Premier League.

  8. Gaz of-the-North

    If Tonali has a "Gambling Addiction" then Gareth Barry had a "Yellow Card Addiction" and Lee Bowyer had a
    "Fighting Addiction"……….

  9. Clint Spinster

    provides update

    "Well no definitive update yet…"
    Clowns the lot of talksport except Simon Jordan and Martin Oneill

  17. Ra'L

    Man City League needs to be sanctioned by UEFA..Players seem to shift their attention from their families to BET when they set sails in that Manchester City league

  21. Tom Williams

    I don’t remember anyone asking where’s Toneys head at when he was banned, if anything people were saying “only 6 months?” when the length of the ban was announced.

    It’s been really weird watching this unfold and the difference in treatment of Tonali (particularly in the media) than literally anyone else, wonder if that’s anything to do with who owns Newcastle or just pure coincidence.

