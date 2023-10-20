Alex Crook Provides UPDATE On Sandro Tonali's Betting SCANDAL! 👀😮

Alex Crook joins drive to discuss Sandro Tonali’s future at Newcastle and what happen after his betting scandal.
If he really had a gambling addiction, then surely he has continued to bet on football after joining Newcastle. And of he was betting on Milan games, its likely he would have bet on Newcastle games to.
Is that going to lead to a new investigation in the UK? I presume the Italians would just be looking at his time in Italy as once he moved to the UK it would be out of their jurisdiction
He just had to give the money to his mate to gamble for him 🙄
Obviously rules are rules, but honestly, what is wrong with betting on your own team to win? As long as it's not a correct score bet, what is the harm done?
Typical Alex Crook peddling same info already in the press. Never anything new. Same with transfers
Get Tonali out of our League hes a betting cheat! No place for it in our sport he should never be allowed to play again in the Premier League.
Dont worry bout it
Bro never wanted too play for newcastle anyway.
If Tonali has a "Gambling Addiction" then Gareth Barry had a "Yellow Card Addiction" and Lee Bowyer had a
"Fighting Addiction"……….
provides update
"Well no definitive update yet…"
Clowns the lot of talksport except Simon Jordan and Martin Oneill
Tonali will make no more statement until after sat 2-2 draw against palace
Jimmy smith was big gambler so was Stan Bowles in the 70s nothing happened to them
The lads got a lovely woman behind him to help him she looks a peach
Doctors note 😂 guy sounds like hes trying to get out of a P.E lesson 🙈
Tonali will not be in the weekends squad despite him being allowed to play
How is he still playing ? Ridiculous.
I heard Tonali's took odds of evens on a 6 months ban.
Man City League needs to be sanctioned by UEFA..Players seem to shift their attention from their families to BET when they set sails in that Manchester City league
Crook talking about a crook
If he played for any other club it be 7 months like the other guy but as it’s Newcastle it be 1/2 years.
A millionaire footballer with a gambling addiction – diddums…
I don’t remember anyone asking where’s Toneys head at when he was banned, if anything people were saying “only 6 months?” when the length of the ban was announced.
It’s been really weird watching this unfold and the difference in treatment of Tonali (particularly in the media) than literally anyone else, wonder if that’s anything to do with who owns Newcastle or just pure coincidence.
Am betting he does not play, gambling is terrible the more money you have the bigger the bets.
Here I feel for the lad but it’s fucked us over now, nothing but a distraction now