INTERVIEW | Anthony Gordon Ahead of Premier League Return

We chat with Anthony Gordon as the winger becomes available for selection again for Saturday’s visit of Crystal Palace after serving a one match suspension.
I love when Schar shook his hand, and said deserve it
Well done Bonny lad
Mediocre player, entered the Newcastle United line-up because of being close to coach Eddie Howe (both white English), not because of his capacity, really doesn't deserve to be in the Newcastle United squad, just riding on popularity, assists and goals are very minimal
squad is singular
Eddie's got a gem there, he saw the baller when a lot of fans didn't.
Gordon against PSG was top level, gave everything shows how good he is
breath of fresh air that lad loads more to come cracking player
Great interview. Who could say Gordon hasn’t surpassed their expectations? So pleasantly surprised by how level headed and mature he comes across as well as his fantastic performances this season. Player of the season so far for me. HWTL 👍
I'm glad I was wrong about his character ,perhaps Eddie is a better judge than myself .
Level headed young man. He has a very bright future if he keeps doing what he's done this season.
Top Lad only gunna get better
Lots of people eating their words regarding this lad
Wonder boy
I liked this young lad at Everton as a player you could see he had so much potential,now he’s turned into a real man knowing that Eddie and the lads trust him and he’s got the respect of his teammates who (Schar) said you’ll have to earn our respect after the bust up against Newcastle and give Anthony credit he’s proved his worth and his willingness to work so hard on and off the ball for Newcastle.
I had never heard Anthony speak in a interview at Everton but I watched the Kop tv and a Liverpool fan who goes on the show ( sorry I can’t remember her name) on a regular basis said she met Trent and Anthony at some promotion and when asked what Gordon was like she said he’s not what you think he’s like from on the pitch he’s a quiet lad very respectful and well mannered and just a down to earth lad and that’s from a die hard Liverpool fan so when I heard that I knew he would be a success at Newcastle we don’t do knob heads at this club no one is better than anyone else.
How Southgate ignored him from the England squad is beyond me he has been outstanding all this season and hopefully he’ll score tomorrow against Palace and sooner or later Southgate will have to pick you, so if you see this comment Anthony from the bottom of my heart I wish you nothing but health, happiness, and success in your life, as a Newcastle fan for over 55 years I’ve never seen the club so UNITED.
Keep your feet on the ground no matter what happens, enjoy your football and you know already what the fans think about you and congratulations on becoming a Dad this is a fantastic time in your life so enjoy every second you have. 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
I knew when he was at Everton he was class, glad his proved all the naysayers wrong.
Our new Ian Rush come on Flash Gordon
I must admit when we signed AG I was unsure to say the least! Fast forward to the U21 Euros, he propelled himself into the stratosphere, keep it up and a senior international call up has to happen!
Congratulations on becoming a dad 🎉🎉🎉
Played through the whole summer Euro's Under 21's helps win it, Player of the Tournament, offered time to rest and says nope, joins straight back with club, and goes to the Pre Season in the US, speaks volumes to me.