PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Crystal Palace (H)

Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of Saturday’s visit of Crystal Palace to St. James’ Park.
Incredibly well handled by Eddie as usual. Still find it hard to get my head around that we are such a well professionally run club now. Sandro is in very safe hands to get through all of this, as are we. Onwards and upwards and HWTL.
Another masterful presser.
Wat a question, did it come as a surprise, Sandro tonali.(eeeerrr no cause we all knew,we been sending tips to each other)🤔😂
Eddie struggles to break low block teams
Yous gonna actually ask anything about the match!? Eddie well done for keeping your cool
Love eddie man. Be a sad day whenever he leaves us. Class act
Makes my skin boil hearing some journo’s looking for a sensational headline. Yeah they have a job to do but they are so deliberate with their ‘baiting’. Many managers/coaches would have responded differently. Eddie Howes calmness in dealing with difficult questions is exemplary.
Omg can we please get some new reporters how many times do you want to ask the same question over and over, wording it slightly differently isn't going to trip king eddie up
I have to say I hear a lot of people upset with Tonali, But….
As a fan base we are unstoppable….. We do need to stick behind and support everyone on the pitch. As soon as we start to act like {insert crap football fan base here} we will lose the edge we have created.
We have him for 5 years, he's a great player and in fact if we do this right, we could have a player who saw what the team and the fans have done. If in fact ACMilan have dogged him off instead of standing behind him, he should know where we all stand as a solid and massive fan base.
Eddie is very wise and he will and has made the difference with every hiccup we have had so far.
Howay The Lads!!!!!!!
Not much will get Eddie flustered,that’s a certainty . Top man and manager. Mon the Tooon 🏁🏴
What right do the fA have on a players choice to bet or gamble? they do not own our sole.. If a player is involved in betting but influencing the outcome of the game against, that is corruption… betting to score etc, well that's the opposite… These people at the top are the ones that are corrupt and are getting away with it… Look at FIFA…. this really is one rule for the player and another for them…..I hope he challenges the ban and get some smart human rights lawyer involved… Bet all you want.. just dont be corrupt……
Selecting someone on the bench could make sure they still feel involved, even 10-15 mins as a sub could really help Tonali.
A bet on yourself and your own team in my opinion would soar you on to win because you've got 2 horses in the race instead of just the ambition to win, also the ambition to win your bet.
When he said “no” at 19:30, that was so cold 🥶
For someone who is so triggered by people saying he has an agenda, Craig Hope has a major issue with Sandro.
I’m with Eddie. Sandro is our player now, so we support him during his recovery from addiction #UnitedAsOne 🖤🤍
Typical wife asking idiotic question love the look Eddie give her think we all know what he was thinking, our fucking manager!! ❤
He is so good at calmly fielding questions on seemingly any topic. Just helps so much keeping a lid on all the noise
The worst thing about this Press Conference? the number of chuffing adverts? have NUFC sold their sole to advertising?
Well done handling the female reporter 18.54. your an adult at 18 and spend your money how you want. Bet no on tells her what she should buy when she gets her shopping in .
As ever, handled with the upmost grace and professionalism. I hope he stays with us for a very very long time.
19:14 – Best answer 😎
Regardless of what happens Eddie Howe will go down as one of the best All round managers at Newcatle for what he's already achieved, hope he gets all the succes in the future, top top guy..
Theres a reason why we call eddie our king… Man talks with dignity respect… Where 99% of us would be pissed off.. Sandro owes us as a club and fan base alot of gratitude…
nice to see they've sorted the sound when it comes to the journalists – Eddie as eloquent as ever …
What a man. I just love Eddie ❤️
Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace, must win because Newcastle United's schedule from the end of October to November, is very busy and the opponents are all elite teams, it's hard to predict whether they will win or lose with players in ragged condition like this, (that's because Eddie Howe bought mediocre players and they can't be relied on (try Why are players like Hall, Levremento, Miley, Gordon, Anderson, Barnes,) given freebies and don't want to be given freebies, it's different if there is Yankuba Minteh(19 years,180cm,8 match,3 goal, 1 assits) , Victor Boniface(22 years,180cm, 20 match,9 goal,4 assists ), this one can be a goal machine and deserves to be in the squad, with the possible case of Tonali banned, and several players are injured and not yet fit, the line-up is as follows:
>Willock/Joelinton + Isak + Almiron
>Joelinton/Tonali + Bruno + Longstaff
>Burn + Schar + Botman + Trippier
> Nick Pope
Hope you win
We need mintah and that garag khol however u spell em here soon as possible,there making waves cmon eddie go kidnap em
Such a level headed manager. Always speaks great sense. Tonali has been playing with this over his head so ‘could be’ a reason for some under-performances. He’s only human, let’s get behind one of our own, show support and I’ve every hope that he comes back off the back of this as an even better player!
Intelligent and articulate, total contrast to what we've had to put up with for years
I stand by tonali
Gotta laugh at Louise Taylor turning up to a presser for the first time since the takeover asking questions AND asking what the Saudis will think about Tonali situation… so this week it suits the guardian to care what they think!? Hypocrite
A great address from Eddie, as always. Good luck to him & the lads & everyone at the club tomorrow.
I just hope that those in charge of legal matters at the club really go after those responsible for not disclosing the issue before or during the signing. AC Milan & certain agents absolutely knew about this. As did several Italian investigatory bodies that never should have allowed any transfer of a player under investigation. And if there is a ban, by all rights, it should only apply to the football association where any offence occurred (so a ban from representing his national team, or the Serie A should Tonali ever go back). Anything else would constitute a scandalously unjust punishment of Newcastle United FC who have done nothing wrong.
Eddie Howe absolute class act… Craig Hope "oh dear me" what a waste of questions …
A great level headed man and a great coach
Newcastle United's schedule against all the tough teams:
1) Home 21/9/23 vs Crystal Palace 5pm, time KSA
2)Home 25/10 vs Dortmund /10pm ksa
3)Away 28/10 vs Wolves 7.30pm ksa
4)Away vs Manchester United /EFL cup round 16,/ 1 Nov time11.15pm ksa
5) Home vs Arsenal, 4 Nov, time 8.30pm KSA
6) and so on. ..
That No answer he gave. Love it.
I would like to see Mr E. Howe's score on an IQ test. The man is as sharp as a pin. MENSA material for sure. Perfect fit for the Newcastle job.
Eddie howe's the best.
Very strong and wise manager. We are very very lucky we have got him and his team