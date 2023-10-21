Newcastle United 4 Crystal Palace 0 | Premier League Highlights



The best of the action from Newcastle United’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at St. James’ Park.

46 comentarios en “Newcastle United 4 Crystal Palace 0 | Premier League Highlights

  3. OnceIWasYou

    I'm so glad Gordon finished that cross from Murphy…. Otherwise Murphy was about to get an absolute bollocking from Trippier!

  10. Archie Petrentsis

    I will be the first to put my hand up with Murphy, I did not think he would be up to it. I was wrong.. outstanding revamp for him under Howie. Now I prefer he to start than almiron

  13. Tirto Ananda

    Brilliant Goal From Jacob Murphy, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon & Sean Longstaff. Newcastle United Winners Against Crystal Palace In The St'James Park.

  17. لا إله إلا الله

    The Newcastle and Paris match made Newcastle have a name after being absent from the Champions League for more than 20 years

  20. สมพงค์ ศรีโพนทอง

    ❤😅😅😅😅😅❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉❤❤❤❤❤

  28. Geordie Dee

    So pleased for Murphy I don’t think people realise how important he is in this team and that’s all down to great coaching, you could say the same for a few of our players🙏

  36. ASM's Headband

    Someone at the match today said to me Murphy is playing like prime Maradona, which is a ridiculous thing to say.

    Maradona was never this good.

  41. Private Eye

    Should've been at least 7 – 0 the whole team left Crystal Palace absolutely shattered they chased shadows for 90 minutes.

  46. the world is round but not really

    recently i've seen commentators say oh this team played terribly or a really bad performance by this team. I honestly think we are just so good we're making everyone look average!

