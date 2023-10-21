Newcastle United 4 Crystal Palace 0 | Premier League Highlights

The best of the action from Newcastle United’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at St. James’ Park.
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.
Murphy MoTM 🎉🎉🎉
There is a PSG “fan” on here making comments about our “small club” Bless him x
I'm so glad Gordon finished that cross from Murphy…. Otherwise Murphy was about to get an absolute bollocking from Trippier!
Longstaff is turning into Nolan
Not a fan but buzzing for newcastle. Now time time to beat dortmund, secure that last 16 place
If there's a team interesting to watch with brilliant winning is New Castle United ❤.
PARTY AGAIN!!
When Newcastle is playing like this they’re unstoppable
United ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️
I will be the first to put my hand up with Murphy, I did not think he would be up to it. I was wrong.. outstanding revamp for him under Howie. Now I prefer he to start than almiron
New Castle are dark horses 🐎 for this season
Murphy, SUBLIME!!🙏🏼👏🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
The togetherness in this squad is SO GOOD!😍👍🏼
Brilliant Goal From Jacob Murphy, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon & Sean Longstaff. Newcastle United Winners Against Crystal Palace In The St'James Park.
Anderson always says "its all too easy" the lads make it look easy they run there socks off for the Toon every week!
Good win, the team is showing again some stability. Top 4 likely to secure
WE ARE THE GEORDIES 🖤🤍🖤🤍 KEEMONNNNN what a time to be one oioiiii
The Newcastle and Paris match made Newcastle have a name after being absent from the Champions League for more than 20 years
Make it look fucin easy the lads do!
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
❤😅😅😅😅😅❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉❤❤❤❤❤
🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡
Not a Newcastle fan but Eddie Howe is very underrated. Fantastic manager
8 English Players in our starting 11.
6 pre takeover players.
⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
Jacob Murphy was AMAZING!!!
Vaya partidazo de Murphy 👏👏👏
Murphy's goal has to be a contender for goal of the month
Murphinio:)
So pleased for Murphy I don’t think people realise how important he is in this team and that’s all down to great coaching, you could say the same for a few of our players🙏
Brilliant display 1st half was the best weve played this season
what a result!!! hyped for the extended highlights tooo!!
Murphys goal was nowhere near being offside, what's the linesman thinking
Murphy was immense today
Biggest xg on the pl💪⚫⚪
What a absolute fantastic performance and result for us today 🤩🤩🤩😆😆🏴🏳️🏴🏳️
Best commentary duo in the league
Someone at the match today said to me Murphy is playing like prime Maradona, which is a ridiculous thing to say.
Maradona was never this good.
Murphy ✌👏👌
Newcastle are on one this season.
We're coming for you Dortmund!!
Murphy was a different breed today
Should've been at least 7 – 0 the whole team left Crystal Palace absolutely shattered they chased shadows for 90 minutes.
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
What a ball from Murphy for both his assists. Motm today.
Nice match!! 🖤🤍
The first goal surely is going to be the goal of the month if not the goal of the season! HWTL 🖤🤍
recently i've seen commentators say oh this team played terribly or a really bad performance by this team. I honestly think we are just so good we're making everyone look average!