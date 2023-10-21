TONALI! What did Milan know? Inside Howe's press briefing as Newcastle United assess legal options

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope was at Eddie Howe’s media briefing on Friday as the subject of Sandro Tonali’s likely ban for illegal betting was discussed at great length. Here, he brings you the very latest from inside Newcastle United with the club braced for being without their £52m midfielder for at least a year.
I hope that its having this stuff on his mind, that's the reason why he wasn't playing very well.What Milan knew, needs a thorough investigation, and Tonali is obviously the first person to be asked about that.
milan definitely know，but basically we can't find any evidence to prove it
Milan have made complete and utter fools of us. Very disappointed
Hamburger? You American now? 😂
All credit to Eddie for his arm around the shoulder approach – it’s typical of the man and his qualities – but the simple fact of the matter is that AC have done us over good and proper, and 6-4 on we are stuck with the problem ! It will show some mental toughness on Toonali’s part if he features at all today.
cmon, how many of you ever done a sketchy or illegal thing? Last thing you will ever do is telling it to you company thats paying you salary. Nobody will risk the job "just to be honest with the boss". Ac Milan didnt know, FA didnt know, only the bamgling players knew. And remember is not only Tonali, the investigation cover almost 40 players. You think all the teams know? The transfer was lagin 55 million pounds is A LOT for any non premier league team. Ac milan bought 4 players with that, 2 of them are starters…
We witnessed brilliant man-management from Eddie. I think internally he's fuming with Tonali but he needs a couple of big performances out of him today and against Dortmund. This takes the pressure off the squad during a challenging fortnight before Tonali goes off on his paid sabbatical
Need big arms talking about a 3 year ban…you can guarantee one thing nufc it will be a huge knee in the groin effort…
Does the Italian FA hold the player registrations in Italy?
If they do, surely it would be them Newcastle would be looking at to see when the investigation started and if they were duty bound to inform NUFC of a pending investigation when transferring his registration.
If it’s a year ban I can’t see a future for him. We can’t carry him for a year then spend another 6 months trying to get him up to speed when he hasn’t shown anything to suggest he’s anything special. Sandro and Milan have well and truly done us over.
Craig, in hindsight and perhaps for future transfers – do you think this kind of thing can actually be discovered before buying a player?
If in fact, the investigations had already started, or AC Milan were put in notice, when we bought Tonali that should not be hard to prove. The regulators could be compelled to disclose when they contacted Milan. That's an aside, let's stand by Tonali. At 23, he is a young man, who made a stupid mistake, but haven't we all.
Whats that wooden thing in your back garden ? 🙂
From the euphoria of beating PSG to this disaster… there’s always drama at Newcastle but there was more disruption in the Souness days and during the Ashley era.
Have to say I'm in two minds over the tonali thing. Part of me feels sorry for the guy as he's only young and addiction is no joke. I hope he gets help for it. At the same time, I'm angry as well especially since he hasn't even played that well for us most weeks.
From a club perspective, this is really bad business for us as quite frankly we could have brought in 2 players for the same amount we paid for him and gotten better use out of them.
I'd be amazed if the Italian police aren't taking further action against AC Milan, if not why not? They have asked Tonali, surely one of those questions would whether they knew and why AC Milan sold him so cheaply – they obviously did know something so they (the police) should be investigating fraudulent activities by the AC Milan board.
It doesn’t matter what Milan knew! It’s a Newcastle and tonali’s problem now.🤷🏻♂️ don’t go crying to AC Milan. They don’t have time for tonali’s problems.
If you are knowingly sold damaged goods having had them described as 100% good then by law you are entitled to a refund………..
Calm down fs, we all make mistakes as humans, daily! He always looked like something was on his shoulders, well here it is. Heard the villa player banned already so hopefully tonali's betting wasnt so bad. Uppa toon
So many people knew this transfer was dodgy, funny I don't remember any comments from the time saying this.
Cynical me thinks Tonali and Milan knew full well what was about to happen. Cynical me also thinks Tonali will never play for Newcastle again. He'll go on loan to Brescia then return to Milan for around £20million.
Optimistic me wants to believe Newcastle and Milan were oblivious. Tonali will serve his ban and become a legend for us. He'll come back with a point to prove and will feel so indebted to Eddie and the fans for supporting him whilst he's banned. He'll appear in the team celebration photos and apologise to us, the fans for letting us down.
Now, I'm a compulsive gambler. I haven't had a bet since 2012. It is an addiction and one of the most dangerous because it fucks up the people you love. Personally, I was oblivious because I thought the next bet I had would turn me into a hero.I'd pay off the debt, treat the wife and kids then I'd never bet again.
Sadly, I ended up with the lowest credit score in he UK and had bailiffs at the door every week.
If Sandro does have a problem then cynical me and optimistic me wish him all the best. He was lucky he was caught.
Craig, you work for the times. Why is no-one mentioning the mafia in regards to the betting sites/AC and the current clamp down on Mafia's "legitimate business"
Hi Craig, I think AC Milan knew everything about his betting and sold him with devious intent.
I read these comments, and can't believe some of them. Tonali has hood winked us…he's kept secrets about his past and the addiction , but allowed the transfer to go through, without divulging the truth. He had great first game, but has been average since. Lo ngstaff is by far a better player. He'll get his just rewards. Then, maybe we'll get shot of him…
You cant trust gambling addicts full stop.
F**k putting our arms around Tonali….. Milan lied, he lied & he'l piss of back to Italy once his bans over
For me the character of Tonali knowing and abused good faith shown by the club. Do not think he will play again for the club. Loved your piece today Craig, Eddie did a stellar job and Laura from The Guardian was dreadful.
Someone at AC knew, Tonali definately knew, u cant start any relationship with dishonesty.
This is Newcastles MOST important season in 20 years, & hes damaged it! Eddies built a family team & Tonalis jepordised it.