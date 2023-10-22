MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 4 Crystal Palace 0 | Premier League Highlights



Our unique angle of Saturday’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at St. James’ Park!

30 comentarios en “MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 4 Crystal Palace 0 | Premier League Highlights

  1. pedro Stokoe

    Just goes to show what we miss from the right with murphy whipping all those crosses in as miggy can't do that as hes only left footed and has to cut in if he had a right foot hed cross some good balls in but murph has give Eddie something to think about

  2. SLX Silentx

    Seeing all the lads out with injuries be in changing room before match is class. Shows how much of a team spirit Eddie had built up for all of them to be mates on and off the pitch not just individuals. Brillant. And Murphy just seeing how much it means to him everytime and he just winds rivals up it is brillant. Also seeing him basically take Gordon under his wing with that handshake is class. Lacelles also doing amazingly. Seeing the support for Sandro also is great he won't forgot it.

  8. PAB

    What a save from Pope though 😍 and Schar's passing is unreal he sprays them for fun and always reach their man. What a team

  14. Private Eye

    When mike ashley was at the club it was hard to like a player he brought in, took my awhile to start liking players under his regime one bad touch, or a silly little give away, half hearted shot on goal.
    I'm starting to see the bigger picture now, and hopefully within the next 5 years a trophy will be paraded around the town.
    And I don't care which trophy, howay the lads…..

  21. Blaydon Mag

    Can't wait for big Botman to come back, can't fault the defence since he's been out but he's still a big miss 🖤🤍

  25. Demetrius

    Why do the players have to shake hands with all these "hangers on" in the corridor ? If they are essential staff and not hangers on surely they can survive without needing a handshake like this after every game. Help me understand…

  27. GeordieJordan96

    Is playing Fred again-adore you in the dressing room some sort of superstition😂 I swear it’s playing every week

  30. DaleHanky97

    So happy for Lascelles, the atmosphere in the dressing room and dug out must have been incredible these last 18 months, but you just know its a different kind of buzz when you're actually on the pitch experiencing it.

