Newcastle United 4 Crystal Palace 0 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

10 minutes of highlights from Newcastle United’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Great performance yesterday from Newcastle 😅😅😅😅😅😅TOON TOON TOON TOON ARMY HOWAY THE LADS
Prob the best half of Howe ball i've seen. Very good all round, only Big Joe who couldnt get into the game
I honestly can imagine a Newcastle without Trippier and Schar
Trippier. Best Right back in the World. Convince me otherwise.
Kieron Tripier is absolute quality. Such vision and skill.
Jacob Murphy is underated
Dear all,
Canny video as always 👍
Love the extended highlights 😍 And another win 😁
Regards,
Murphy and Gordon have made themselves undropable, trippier outstanding what a result
I will like to see victor osimhen in this clubs New Castle
I see we're still subjected to political ritual before the start of most games again. NUFC: pack it in!! We pay to watch football, not to be lectured at 😠
Another assist by trips
Jacob Murphy – MOTM. Best player on the pitch.
Big shout to Murphy and the rest of the world team for a fantastic performance and another 3points well done to Eddie and his staff to HWTLS 🖤🤍🖤🤍
Newcastle becoming ruthless.
Jacob Murphy, Almiron,Joelinton,Schar,Longstaff and Lascelles really turned it around under Howe, just shows with the right coaching how great you can be as a player fuck you Steve Bruce
The video quality is very bad, the picture is dull
Shar's ping passes are so under rated!!.
trippier and murphy were absolute 10s in this game
best attack in the league so far!
Murphy doing Messi passes
only thing missing from this clip is the great save pope made from the palace free kick late on
Bollocks to stats!! You put the ball in the back of the net more times than your opposition!! And thats exactly what we do!! Howay the toooonn 😂😂😂
Goals coming from different positions on the field. Great to see!
pope’s been done a disservice by not showing his save from the free kick!
4 goals by 4 ENGLISH players. WELL DONE NEWCASTLE AND EDDIE!
Still taking the knee turned off.
Madrid is gonna knock Castle out the ucl
All thank to the ARABS oil money
Now you know that there’s literally nothing money can not do
'JUST PUT IT IN THE NET' – He did this time Ando! 😂
Congrats Toon Army….English manager and all 4 English scorers…well done👍💪
How is Trippier not England no 1 rb?