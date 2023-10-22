Newcastle United 4 Crystal Palace 0 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights



10 minutes of highlights from Newcastle United’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

30 comentarios en "Newcastle United 4 Crystal Palace 0 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

  10. Mike

    I see we're still subjected to political ritual before the start of most games again. NUFC: pack it in!! We pay to watch football, not to be lectured at 😠

  13. Mike Elliott

    Big shout to Murphy and the rest of the world team for a fantastic performance and another 3points well done to Eddie and his staff to HWTLS 🖤🤍🖤🤍

  15. David Bloxham

    Jacob Murphy, Almiron,Joelinton,Schar,Longstaff and Lascelles really turned it around under Howe, just shows with the right coaching how great you can be as a player fuck you Steve Bruce

  21. Phillip Wallace

    Bollocks to stats!! You put the ball in the back of the net more times than your opposition!! And thats exactly what we do!! Howay the toooonn 😂😂😂

