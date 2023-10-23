Sean Longstaff LEAVING Newcastle United prank FOOLED EVERYONE including Thogden…

Sean Longstaff leaving Newcastle United to go on holiday with Matty Longstaff actually fooled everyone #nufc #newcastle #thogden
comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.
what a tit he is lol Adam
It was david vujanic in the real kit
I loved the story of Meow-ing Zouma. I hope more people do it for real.
Thogden (and his Tory boy dad) is one of the most irritating peripheral figures in football now. Whether it's trying to take memorabilia off children or just talking shite, he's just a knob.
Travelling up from Wales to watch Newcastle v man utd in December. Can anybody tell where would be the best place to have drinks before the game with the best atmosphere
Watching Sky Sports News “Sure Non Stop Protection” could almost be imagined to be “Sean Longstaff Protection” – give it a listen with that thought!! Regardless what a player we have👍
I'm starting to believe the whole Tonali situ is fake also
He has gotten me so many times the shitbag 😆
😂😂😂😂
We talk about Eddie Howe and the owners but where would Newcastle be without Frank on Twitter