EDDIE HOWE MEETS KEVIN KEEGAN!!! Exclusive Behind The Scenes Event!

Younger fans forget it was Arthur Cox who started it all bringing in Keegan then Peter Beardsley, Cox was a quiet manager took victory and defeat in the same manor as Eddie does, we also played great attacking football under Cox a great manager
OMG wor Kev has turned into John Bercoe
Emotional night for Maureen and me. A night i will never forget. In the presence of such Knights of St James was a pleasure.
The promise of what is to come fills me with pride. Congratulations Pete Graves and thanks so much for the happy tears. Wow.🖤🤍🖤🤍
I reckon keegan will be there Wednesday
I remember when Shearer did a talk in at SJP like this for Century FM and Goffy was the host, the whole night was charity for Gateshead who were in financial difficulty. It was a brilliant night, one of my best memories and as you can see from my profile, it let me meet the man himself! Very envious of you.
Is there anyway you can watch the meeting officially??
Keegan what a joke never forget when fergie took the piss out of him and the scum lost the league,happy days.
Made we want to cry that – MY HOME, MY HEROES!
Great video 👏👏👏The emotion came across beautifully
Bet that was special mate
Top video 😅
It was a great night Matty. Some cracking stories from Eddie and King Kev. Thanks for the behind scenes footage. Great watch 👍
We just need to win something. There's alot of talk . Keegan didn't win anything , lets hope Howe does before he leaves
Nice to see the 30k but how many views without subscribing love all the videos always makes me laugh and smile very emotional Newcastle United fan and great persona keep it up matty love ya and cmon the TOON
OMG you have the Northern Lights, the Aurora behind you !
St James' , as it is today was built because of KK's genius and his Entertainers, I was there for them and now, because of Howe our stadium will be changed again! As they say
Cometh the hour, Cometh the man …what a privilege to see them both ❤❤
Great video Matty
Wow best blog of the season fair play Matty keep up the good work looking forward to Ur next blog
Love to see it 🥰
Keegan is our genious. He was the one who rescued us from the abiss. Iwas there in 1980 what ever it was when he signed for Newcastle. I got crushed at the Gallowgate end turnstiles in his first game against QPR and he scored. He's my hero. He started a slow rescue that we should all be greatful for.
It was a fabulous night. Seeing the two leaders on the same stage chat about their lives up here.
Eddie told us that his kids now have Geordie accents.
Nice to hear Kevin say that he'll always be at the end of a phone for Eddie if he wants a chat.
Just a brilliant night.
Good stuff Matty lad
Would absolutely love to see how they’d play each other’s teams. If I was there and had the chance I’d ask them that ridiculously hypothetical question. Actually I’d probably just be overcome and cry like a barn.
Will never forget that run last year from Everton at home to Arsenal at home…so many emotions…Bruno’s last minute winner vs Leicester…it was the most beautiful spring.
Propa belta that Matty lad… 👌🏻👌🏻
🖤🤍Looks like a great night. From the pics on Xtwit the theatre looks packed oot! 👏
Two legends. Love KK. 👍🏆🏆🤍🖤
I wish i was there … I would have traveled from south london ⚫️⚪️
Well done Matty great video mate sat a few rows behind you what an emotional brilliant night that was
Gutted I missed this 😭 You are doing the right thing not broadcasting the content mate if it was a closed event then that’s exact,y what it should be to respect the wishes of the hosts. But il get you one day 5 pints deep and you can spill the beans to me hush hush say no more 😂
Thanks
Great video matty would of loved to be there but on Rd to recovery.
Please could u come to training ground tomorrow please at 10:00 if ur not doing out thx
Terrific that Matty, King Edward 1X
Hope KK is at the game on Wednesday.
That was class, thanks very much! I love seeing KK back and having Eddie Howe next to him is deserved. It is really a special time for the toon, with people and lads who understand the essence of what it means to play for the city in the black and white. Kevin Keagan was one of my favourite growing up, he embodies the spirit of Newcastle and he wears his heart on his sleeve. Sir Bobby was much calmer and Eddie is between them, his heart understands but he still has the gentleness and calmness of Sir Bobby. I hope he stays many seasons and wins many trophies with the toon.
KING KEVIN MIGHTY MOUSE
Eddie Howe has a vision to win a