Our Matchday 3 Champions League Predictions.



from: Newcastle vs Dortmund to PSG vs AC Milan, some huge matchday 3 Champions League games!

39 comentarios en “Our Matchday 3 Champions League Predictions.

  3. S Z

    Ah man! Come to Istanbul, we are waiting for u!
    Galatasaray v Man UTD 29.11.2023
    Come and feel the real footbal pasison again! 🙂

    💛❤🦁

  4. iSammy IDO

    Galatasaray 1-2 Bayern
    Man United 2-1 Copenhagen
    Lens 1-1 PSV
    Sevilla 1-1 Arsenal
    Braga 0-3 Real Madrid
    Union Berlin 0-2 Napoli
    Inter Milan 4-0 Salzburg
    Benfica 1-1 Sociedad
    Feyenoord 1-0 Lazio
    Celtic 0-3 Atletico
    Newcastle 4-0 Dortmund
    PSG 2-0 AC Milan
    Antwerp 1-3 Porto
    Leipzig 3-1 Red Star
    Young Boyz 1-3 Man City
    Barcelona 2-1 Shakhtar

  14. jaxzor

    Galatasaray 1 – 3 Bayern
    Inter 3 – 1 Salzburg
    Man U 3 – 0 Copenhagen
    Sevilla 1 – 2 Arsenal
    Lens 2 – 2 PSV
    Braga 0 – 2 RM
    Union 1 – 3 Napoli
    Benfica 1-1 Sociedad
    Feyenoord 2 – 2 Lazio
    Barcelona 3 – 0 Shaktar
    Celtic 1 – 3 Atletico
    PSG 0 – 0 ACM
    Newcastle 2 – 2 Dortmund
    Leipzig 3 – 0 Red Star
    YB 0 – 3 Man City
    Antwerp 1 – 2 Porto

  18. Jaime Lannister

    man again proved he has zero idea of whats happening in LaLiga 😂😂, Atleti is easily the best team in Laliga as of now and Griezmann is on fire. Barca which barely managed a 1-0 win last game will win 3-0 comfortably and Atleti with Griezmann scoring a Hattrick last game is gonna loose 😂😂😜😜I know Celtic Park is a tough ground to beat them but still its funny how he hyped that Barca win and underestimated Simeone

  19. Phiaklang Tangjang

    3-1 against BVB is overwhelming prediction but 1-0 is enough… all that matters is a win , doesn't matter 1-0 or 3-0

  20. Ezra Ezra

    Galatasaray 1-3 Bayern Munich.
    Inter Milan 4-1 RB Salzburg.
    Manchester United 2-1 Copenhagen.
    Sevilla 2-2 Arsenal.
    RC Lens 0-3 PSV Eindhoven.
    SC Braga 1-3 Real Madrid.
    Union Berlin 0-3 Napoli (Kvara had just scored two goals vs Verona).
    Benfica 1-2 Real Sociedad.
    Feyenoord 3-1 Lazio (Santiago Gimenez is available. No indication of his injury).
    Barcelona 4-0 Shakhtar Donetsk.
    Celtic 0-2 Atletico Madrid.
    Paris Saint Germain 3-0 Milan.
    Newcastle United 3-0 Borussia Dortmund (Another monumental win for The Magpies after obliterating Crystal Palace 4-0 at home).
    RB Leipzig vs Crvena Zvezda 1-0.
    Young Boys vs Manchester City 1-5.
    Antwerp vs Porto 0-3.

    Forgot to add corrections: Manchester United defeated Benfica 4-1 in 1968 European Cup Final at Wembley, not 3-1.

  22. Kemal Bagci

    Bayern will likely physically dominate Galatasaray. But Galatasaray has smarter, better technique players. If they can put confidence and do not panic under what is likely to be immense pressure from Bayern, they can balance the game. However, the pace of Bayern will likely force errors on defense. In short, Galatasaray needs a superb Muslera in the goal and some magic from Mertens or Tete.

  26. prahlad s

    Matchweek 3
    Galatasaray 1-2 Bayern
    Inter Milan 2-0 Salzburg
    Man United 1-0 Copenhagen
    Sevilla 2-2 Arsenal
    Benfica 2-1 Real Sociedad
    Braga 1-3 Real Madrid
    Union Berlin 1-2 Napoli
    Lens 2-1 PSV
    Feyenoord 1-1 Lazio
    Celtic 2-3 Atletico Madrid
    Newcastle 2-1 Dortmund
    PSG 2-2 AC Milan
    Barcelona 4-1 Shaktar
    Antwerp 1-2 Porto
    RB Leipzig 2-0 Red Star Belgrade
    Young Boys 1-3 Man City

  33. Melbournemaniac4194

    Galatasaray 2
    Bayern Munich 2

    Inter Milan 3
    RB Salzburg 1

    Manchester United 1
    F.C København 0

    Sevilla 1
    Arsenal 0

    RC Lens 0
    PSV 1

    SC Braga 1
    Real Madrid 2

    Union Berlin 0
    Napoli 0

    SL Benfica 1
    Real Sociedad 1

    Feyenoord 2
    Lazio 1

    Barcelona 4
    Shakhtar Donetsk 0

    Celtic 1
    Atletico de Madrid 0

    PSG 2
    AC Milan 2

    Newcastle 3
    Dortmund 0

    RB Leipzig 2
    Crvena Zvedza 1

    BSC 1
    Manchester City 1

  35. Dilan Machado

    Galatasaray 2-2 Bayern Munich
    Inter 2-1 RB Salzburg
    Manchester United 3-1 København
    Sevilla 2-2 Arsenal
    PSV 1-1 Lens
    Braga 1-3 Real Madrid
    Napoli 2-1 Union Berlin
    Benfica 2-2 Real Sociedad
    Feyenoord 1-1 Lazio
    Barcelona 5-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
    Atletico Madrid 4-1 Celtic
    PSG 3-3 Milan
    Newcastle 3-2 Borussia Dortmund
    RB Leipzig 4-1 Crvena Zvezda
    Young Boys 1-5 Manchester City
    Royal Antwerp 1-2 Porto

