Our Matchday 3 Champions League Predictions.

from: Newcastle vs Dortmund to PSG vs AC Milan, some huge matchday 3 Champions League games!
Sheet prédiction
Ah man! Come to Istanbul, we are waiting for u!
Galatasaray v Man UTD 29.11.2023
Come and feel the real footbal pasison again! 🙂
Galatasaray 1-2 Bayern
Man United 2-1 Copenhagen
Lens 1-1 PSV
Sevilla 1-1 Arsenal
Braga 0-3 Real Madrid
Union Berlin 0-2 Napoli
Inter Milan 4-0 Salzburg
Benfica 1-1 Sociedad
Feyenoord 1-0 Lazio
Celtic 0-3 Atletico
Newcastle 4-0 Dortmund
PSG 2-0 AC Milan
Antwerp 1-3 Porto
Leipzig 3-1 Red Star
Young Boyz 1-3 Man City
Barcelona 2-1 Shakhtar
These predictions are shocking bases results off statistics that’s only half of what can make a match😂
I think Liverpool going to win against Chelsea and win ucl
You goin to india for criclet world cupppp
No Longstaff has not asked for a month off in November lol
Galatasaray 1 – 3 Bayern
Inter 3 – 1 Salzburg
Man U 3 – 0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1 – 2 Arsenal
Lens 2 – 2 PSV
Braga 0 – 2 RM
Union 1 – 3 Napoli
Benfica 1-1 Sociedad
Feyenoord 2 – 2 Lazio
Barcelona 3 – 0 Shaktar
Celtic 1 – 3 Atletico
PSG 0 – 0 ACM
Newcastle 2 – 2 Dortmund
Leipzig 3 – 0 Red Star
YB 0 – 3 Man City
Antwerp 1 – 2 Porto
Man united fans prediction😂
nice cricket jersey
man again proved he has zero idea of whats happening in LaLiga 😂😂, Atleti is easily the best team in Laliga as of now and Griezmann is on fire. Barca which barely managed a 1-0 win last game will win 3-0 comfortably and Atleti with Griezmann scoring a Hattrick last game is gonna loose 😂😂😜😜I know Celtic Park is a tough ground to beat them but still its funny how he hyped that Barca win and underestimated Simeone
3-1 against BVB is overwhelming prediction but 1-0 is enough… all that matters is a win , doesn't matter 1-0 or 3-0
Galatasaray 1-3 Bayern Munich.
Inter Milan 4-1 RB Salzburg.
Manchester United 2-1 Copenhagen.
Sevilla 2-2 Arsenal.
RC Lens 0-3 PSV Eindhoven.
SC Braga 1-3 Real Madrid.
Union Berlin 0-3 Napoli (Kvara had just scored two goals vs Verona).
Benfica 1-2 Real Sociedad.
Feyenoord 3-1 Lazio (Santiago Gimenez is available. No indication of his injury).
Barcelona 4-0 Shakhtar Donetsk.
Celtic 0-2 Atletico Madrid.
Paris Saint Germain 3-0 Milan.
Newcastle United 3-0 Borussia Dortmund (Another monumental win for The Magpies after obliterating Crystal Palace 4-0 at home).
RB Leipzig vs Crvena Zvezda 1-0.
Young Boys vs Manchester City 1-5.
Antwerp vs Porto 0-3.
Forgot to add corrections: Manchester United defeated Benfica 4-1 in 1968 European Cup Final at Wembley, not 3-1.
If united dont win the norwich scarfs will be out in force
Bayern will likely physically dominate Galatasaray. But Galatasaray has smarter, better technique players. If they can put confidence and do not panic under what is likely to be immense pressure from Bayern, they can balance the game. However, the pace of Bayern will likely force errors on defense. In short, Galatasaray needs a superb Muslera in the goal and some magic from Mertens or Tete.
RIP SIR BOBBY
You going to India?!?!?
Matchweek 3
Galatasaray 1-2 Bayern
Inter Milan 2-0 Salzburg
Man United 1-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 2-2 Arsenal
Benfica 2-1 Real Sociedad
Braga 1-3 Real Madrid
Union Berlin 1-2 Napoli
Lens 2-1 PSV
Feyenoord 1-1 Lazio
Celtic 2-3 Atletico Madrid
Newcastle 2-1 Dortmund
PSG 2-2 AC Milan
Barcelona 4-1 Shaktar
Antwerp 1-2 Porto
RB Leipzig 2-0 Red Star Belgrade
Young Boys 1-3 Man City
Athletico are amazing st the moment , there is no way celtic sre winning
I guess you are flying to India for the cricket world cup.
3:45 are you kidding me arsenal will win easily against Sevilla 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Scoreline will be 0-2
I'd love it if my scottish brothers win against atleti. Lots of love from the portuguese lions🦁🤝🍀
You got Zero ball Knowledge.
Where are Thogdad's predictions?
Galatasaray 2
Bayern Munich 2
Inter Milan 3
RB Salzburg 1
Manchester United 1
F.C København 0
Sevilla 1
Arsenal 0
RC Lens 0
PSV 1
SC Braga 1
Real Madrid 2
Union Berlin 0
Napoli 0
SL Benfica 1
Real Sociedad 1
Feyenoord 2
Lazio 1
Barcelona 4
Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Celtic 1
Atletico de Madrid 0
PSG 2
AC Milan 2
Newcastle 3
Dortmund 0
RB Leipzig 2
Crvena Zvedza 1
BSC 1
Manchester City 1
Thogden is a mug for thinking Celtic will beat Atletico 😂 Celtic gonna get smashed 5-0
Galatasaray 2-2 Bayern Munich
Inter 2-1 RB Salzburg
Manchester United 3-1 København
Sevilla 2-2 Arsenal
PSV 1-1 Lens
Braga 1-3 Real Madrid
Napoli 2-1 Union Berlin
Benfica 2-2 Real Sociedad
Feyenoord 1-1 Lazio
Barcelona 5-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Atletico Madrid 4-1 Celtic
PSG 3-3 Milan
Newcastle 3-2 Borussia Dortmund
RB Leipzig 4-1 Crvena Zvezda
Young Boys 1-5 Manchester City
Royal Antwerp 1-2 Porto
9:30 hmm 3-1 for RB sorry Red Star fans
You always predict that Manchester United will lose the match 😢.
0:17 The World Cup is bigger than The Champions League
Santiago gimenez plays against lazio