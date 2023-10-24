TOON IN TRAINING | Champions League | Getting Ready for Dortmund

Watch as Newcastle United get set for Wednesday’s visit of Borussia Dortmund to St. James’ Park.
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.
Come on the toon dortmund won’t know what’s hit them
Let’s see Willok back in the squad lads
Good luck tomorrow night boys 🤘 And good luck to Sandro 🤞🤘 Great to see him looking well and smiling, he is definitely in the right place, supported by the right people to get through this 🤘🇮🇹
Isak had evil intentions at the end there
yeeeeeeeeeees willockinho is back really happy to see you cmon nufc 🤩🤩🤩
WWWWWWIIIIIILLLLLLLOOOOOOCCCCKKKKIIIINNNNHHHHOOOOOO
Training looks fun . . . always important.
Its so harsh if Sandro gets banned from being able to train. I understand the ban from matches but it would make no sense if he cant train. It will help is recovery a lot more if he can train, he looks happy.
Smile says it all.
And Joe willock !!!!!!!!! Finally!!! Thank f for that!
Game on
I love these lads so much.
Honestly the most genuine happy family you'll see in football. And the most exciting to watch on a football pitch. King Eddie is like a dad to these kids. Apart from uncle Ritchie 😂
Glad to see the boys in high spirits and all looking good apart from missing botman. Is it me tho, or does it feel weird just seeing typical training drills? With Eddie making such remarkable progress with the squad, I for some reason expected he's doing something radically different to produce those results
I bet tonali will play….
Players coming back in can only make us even stronger .
#fyp fyp #foryou foryou #foryourpage foryourpage #foryoupage foryoupage #viral viral
Winning squad here
Willockinho is back🙌
Love these boys so much man. Great to see willock involved as well – can’t wait to have him back on the pitch
Awaiting another Dan Burn masterclass tomorrow
Willock 😍😍😍😍
So good to see Willock back 💪🏻
i love how happy the lads are!!!
1000000 like~🖤🤍🖤🤍
nice to see Tonali smiling
Good to see Willock is back.
all with smiling faces… good to see willock back.
Willockinho!!!
Isaks gonna start talkin from the ends again 😂
Who else noticed Isak and Willock 😅
Willockinhio is back 💪🏽🔥
Really togetherness 👏