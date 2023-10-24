TOON IN TRAINING | Champions League | Getting Ready for Dortmund



Watch as Newcastle United get set for Wednesday’s visit of Borussia Dortmund to St. James’ Park.

  3. Wez Richards

    Good luck tomorrow night boys 🤘 And good luck to Sandro 🤞🤘 Great to see him looking well and smiling, he is definitely in the right place, supported by the right people to get through this 🤘🇮🇹

  8. Mad Monkey BBQ

    Its so harsh if Sandro gets banned from being able to train. I understand the ban from matches but it would make no sense if he cant train. It will help is recovery a lot more if he can train, he looks happy.

  11. James Cummings

    Honestly the most genuine happy family you'll see in football. And the most exciting to watch on a football pitch. King Eddie is like a dad to these kids. Apart from uncle Ritchie 😂

  12. Steve Cooke

    Glad to see the boys in high spirits and all looking good apart from missing botman. Is it me tho, or does it feel weird just seeing typical training drills? With Eddie making such remarkable progress with the squad, I for some reason expected he's doing something radically different to produce those results

