BBC Sport visits Tyneside to explore how Newcastle United have gone from relegation candidates to a Champions League club since being taken over in 2021.
=============
SUBSCRIBE so you never miss out on our best videos
➡️➡️
=============
Find us here:
BBC Sport:
Facebook:
Twitter:
Instagram:
TikTok:
#bbcsport
Is the rise of Newcastle United unstoppable? | BBC Sport
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
the English football establishment have always know Newcastle United are a genuine threat to their darlings. We've never, in our history had the boardroom power to be a sustained threat to those who have sat on the top perch of the English football pyramid. Now, we have the sensible, reserved, professional wealth in the C-Suite to ensure Newcastle United have the stability to solidify their rightful position as one of England's elite clubs for generations to come. We are United, We are Newcastle!
The UK is way more dangerous than Saudi Arabia, more killings, robberies, theft, racism. You name it, the hypocrisy of this country is ridiculous.
Of course it’s unstoppable they’re owned by a state essentially with unlimited funds
0:09 Mr Beast loves the toon
Yes they'll win the league in the next few years
Why should newcastle fans care where the money comes from.
I'd love to have some of that saudi money at Leeds.
Our club whos that team we call united 👏👏👏
Stoppable if they sell to Mike Ashley!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Without a shadow of a doubt. First Man City, then PSG, tonight Dortmund. We are collecting scalps. '
I couldn't give a flying fuck what the owners do outside football. All that matters is what they do inside football. Best United in the world.
Newcastle get to a point where they are really spoiling UTD, Arsenal and Liverpool's plans for dominance and that is where you Newcastle fans will start to see your club seen in a very negative light with the footballing media. Don't upset the Cartel. Fuck that, i wish Newcastle every success – behind City of course.
Where’s Adam P ?
Funny what money laundering for a murderer can bring.
They have to win something got a good manager now good group of players long time since fairs cup
Of course they will be,money incentives etc,they will be competing with Man City within a few years or so. These clubs being bought up is the first steps to this super league mark my words 👍🏼
Only thing worse than geordies is scousers. All bin dippers regardless
I hope so
Better get used to us because we aren't going anywhere. Tried to silence us during the Ashley years, blamed the state of the club on the support because people can't accept the fact we are a different breed of support, something that you'd see in Europe. Can't wait to see people cover their eyes in horror when we win a Premier League title. A horrible day for football, boo fucking hoo.
Saudis Investing more up north than 13 years of Tories 😂😂😂 says it all
We are massive
To have those concerned regarding Saudi Arabia human rights issues YET our government and so many others buying their Oil, as per usual one way traffic concerns ….. total BS …. Good luck to Newcastle football club …? Don’t forget there are American owners also in our EPL … LOOK at their human rights issues …. Let’s turn a blind eye on that one ?
I dont like going about saying were a "super club" or anything like that, the club is now home for all of us supporters who were left out in the rain by the previous owner, after suffering all those years ive learnt not to take anything for granted and anything can happen in football its such a crazy sport, i get why people would gasp at our owners but half the fans who moan about us are the same ones who would be squealing like kids at christmas if they chose their club instead, honestly love nufc and everyone associated with it, we are united 🖤🤍
I have to be honest theres a lot of talk but I couldn't care less who owns my club, as long as the money spent and decision made are in the interest of improving the club thats as far as my opinion goes
I hear mackems , they can wear the black n white but can't change that awful accent
It's amazing when you think all it has taken is being bought by the sovereign wealth fund of a Gulf State in an effort to A: increase their national GDP and B: launder their reputation of historical human-rights abuses.
Proper fairytale stuff.
And now they are about to loose their big money midfielder they just signed for 10 months lol
BBC, If you find it necessary to mention Saudi Arabia, then surely you have to mention the USA.
Right then, back to the football.
I'm surprised it took so long for an investor to see the obvious and massive potential of our club.
Trippier is the glue holding it all together, believe me. Howe has done a great job and he's a manager I like a lot, but it's a house of cards held up by Trippier who is not just a captain, he's another manager on the pitch.
Lose Trippier, lose it all
So it's okay to bring in LGBT, BLM but Saudi out? If I had to choose just one of those I know which one it'd be!
Good video but Stan Seymour and joe harvey have to be in our top 3 managers.
I couldn't give a hoot who owns us toon4life
The people who walked away when saudi bought us… Good riddance 😁😁😁😁