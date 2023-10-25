Is the rise of Newcastle United unstoppable? | BBC Sport



BBC Sport visits Tyneside to explore how Newcastle United have gone from relegation candidates to a Champions League club since being taken over in 2021.

=============

  1. Raggattoni

    the English football establishment have always know Newcastle United are a genuine threat to their darlings. We've never, in our history had the boardroom power to be a sustained threat to those who have sat on the top perch of the English football pyramid. Now, we have the sensible, reserved, professional wealth in the C-Suite to ensure Newcastle United have the stability to solidify their rightful position as one of England's elite clubs for generations to come. We are United, We are Newcastle!

  2. Wayyne

    The UK is way more dangerous than Saudi Arabia, more killings, robberies, theft, racism. You name it, the hypocrisy of this country is ridiculous.

  10. Smithy95

    I couldn't give a flying fuck what the owners do outside football. All that matters is what they do inside football. Best United in the world.

  11. PEMBY'S 4K GAMING WORLD

    Newcastle get to a point where they are really spoiling UTD, Arsenal and Liverpool's plans for dominance and that is where you Newcastle fans will start to see your club seen in a very negative light with the footballing media. Don't upset the Cartel. Fuck that, i wish Newcastle every success – behind City of course.

  15. Love muss B

    Of course they will be,money incentives etc,they will be competing with Man City within a few years or so. These clubs being bought up is the first steps to this super league mark my words 👍🏼

  18. Cal

    Better get used to us because we aren't going anywhere. Tried to silence us during the Ashley years, blamed the state of the club on the support because people can't accept the fact we are a different breed of support, something that you'd see in Europe. Can't wait to see people cover their eyes in horror when we win a Premier League title. A horrible day for football, boo fucking hoo.

  21. Conner.

    To have those concerned regarding Saudi Arabia human rights issues YET our government and so many others buying their Oil, as per usual one way traffic concerns ….. total BS …. Good luck to Newcastle football club …? Don’t forget there are American owners also in our EPL … LOOK at their human rights issues …. Let’s turn a blind eye on that one ?

  22. sol tea

    I dont like going about saying were a "super club" or anything like that, the club is now home for all of us supporters who were left out in the rain by the previous owner, after suffering all those years ive learnt not to take anything for granted and anything can happen in football its such a crazy sport, i get why people would gasp at our owners but half the fans who moan about us are the same ones who would be squealing like kids at christmas if they chose their club instead, honestly love nufc and everyone associated with it, we are united 🖤🤍

  23. Dunc

    I have to be honest theres a lot of talk but I couldn't care less who owns my club, as long as the money spent and decision made are in the interest of improving the club thats as far as my opinion goes

  25. Stanley1979

    It's amazing when you think all it has taken is being bought by the sovereign wealth fund of a Gulf State in an effort to A: increase their national GDP and B: launder their reputation of historical human-rights abuses.

    Proper fairytale stuff.

  27. Os Sealey

    BBC, If you find it necessary to mention Saudi Arabia, then surely you have to mention the USA.
    Right then, back to the football.
    I'm surprised it took so long for an investor to see the obvious and massive potential of our club.

  28. herrzyklon

    Trippier is the glue holding it all together, believe me. Howe has done a great job and he's a manager I like a lot, but it's a house of cards held up by Trippier who is not just a captain, he's another manager on the pitch.

    Lose Trippier, lose it all

