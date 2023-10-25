Story So Far 🎞️ Newcastle United in the Champions League | Matchday One and Two

A look back at our first two #UCL fixtures against AC Milan in Milan and our famous win against PSG at St. James’ Park.
Including some never-before-seen footage from both games! 😍
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.
This is what i feel like the guys in the right down screen 9:48 i am sure many of us got the same reaction
Just when you thought the club content couldn't get any better they drop this.
I am seriously proud of our boys and our fans. I love home games as I get shivers down my spine when I hear all of our supporter's. GOOD LUCK FOR TONIGHT LADS, HOWAY THE LADS, HOWAY THE TOON
The guy wiping tears at 9:49 represents how a lot of us felt after watching that. TOON TOON!
I love matt ritchie
That winning team photo at the end is just 😍😍😍❤❤❤
We are United,Newcastle United
How happy is Miggy 😂😂😂 class
🖤🤍🖤🤍
Eu amo esse time ❤
woow", amazing winner 4-1 beaten PSG !
Why do Milan have a random guy on a megaphone going "ooohhhaaaaaah". It's so creepy
the PSG match was really amazing
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
It’s all so beautiful 🥹🖤🤍
HOWAY THE UCL MAGS!
The roar from the crowd with each PSG goal… gives me chills.
Pencapaian yg luar biasa
LOVE IT!!!!! 🖤🖤🤍🤍
Poor Harvey
HOO-DEE-HOOOOOOOO!! Eddies rip roaring, horizon smashing, psg thrashing, unlimited energy mags!
3:37 still have no idea how that’s not a pen
Newcastle of this season had lot going for
This is the greatest time to be a toon supporter. We WILL win a trophy in the future, but this is the real journey. Thanks for this media team. HWTLS!
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
I'll be in Germany in a couple weeks. So pumped. Hopefully that game in Dortmund in a couple weeks is the clincher to get through to the knockouts.
This is the best club in the world by far, Eddie’s entertainers HWTL!!🖤🤍