Newcastle 0-1 Dortmund Post Match | Eddie Howe frustrated at narrow margins in Dortmund defeat

Eddie Howe shares his disappointment at his teams 1-0 loss to Dortmund in the Champions League.
Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the TNT Sports YouTube channel.
From the front row to your front room. From the centre circle to your sofa. TNT Sports brings you closer to the live sport you love.
Get your Discovery + pass now to experience UEFA Champions League and Europa League drama, exclusive Premier League action, plus Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, Boxing, UFC, WWE and more ▶️
Twitter:
Facebook:
Instagram:
Website:
Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
윌슨 넌 내가 꼭 지긴다!!! 쓰레기너마
Dortmund are just a class team
Howe out!!!!
This video should be prescribed as a daily supplement for happiness.
Eddie and squad are too going by the book! Need creative attack strategy like Man City or Barcelona golden era!! We need new rules Eddie take care only premier League, FA, Carabao For champion league need someone super top..top… marvelous coach🤕
Dortmund played very well, but Newcastle hit the post 3 TIMES.
Siiiuuuuuuy
Couldn't focus – was just looking at that tablet getting rained on
St maxi would have loved tonight
Isak was a big lost
Geordie s will win in Dortmund
Eddie howe gambled on Tonali
He is a good coach but he isn't good enough he doesn't know wht to do when things get ruff Newcastle can do much better with a coach tht been there done tht
Its a loss but newcastle showing they belong in these competitions
the Germans were up for tonight match newcastle didnt turn up too many big players didnt perform
why did he change a winning team newcastle didnt turn up
Pumped.
Heard ESPN FC say that Newcastle would be the favorite lol 😅😅
Newcastle where robbed tonight
Prem is the most overrated league in football 😂😂
Can't wait to watch English media and pUnDiTs try all they can to protect and defend them..They might say "Newcastle was suffering from illness"
Or they can bring Tonali's BET issues in as excuses for them
Taught a lesson. Don’t play many teams as good as Dortmund in the premier league
Thought NUFC worked really hard and gave Dortmund a run for their money but, with those injuries and Prem games it’s going to be tough…….Welcome to the CL 🇪🇺🏆
Played much better 2nd half, were unlucky not to get a point. The injuries are tough to take alongside the loss but we still have a chance. HWTL
Reality check for the mouthy Geordies! Haha they won’t qualify now. Love it! 😂👍🏻
Dissapointing but Dortmund played well fair play to them 👏