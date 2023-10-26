RUTHLESS Liverpool Fan Sends Message to UEFA Demanding Newcastle AREN'T in the Champions League ❌👀

Dortmund beat Newcastle United 1-0 last night in the Champions League. talkSPORT’s Jamie O’Hara and Jason Cundy discuss alongside football fans.
This guy is a setup for Talksport. Hes here to cause a stir. This is a made up person, surely. Newcastle finished 4th and thats it. No arguements. They are in a position that is deserved. They thrashed PSG for gods sake.
Mo sounds like he wants a Super League!
Oh I forgot mo you bought Carroll £35 mill Enrique, Milner all nufc players 😂 😂
The Priveliged Elite is why the world`s in such a mess, and this bloke would have that extend even further into football. Foofball has enough issues already.
A salty Liverpool fan. That is literally the most ridiculous call I've ever heard, man is a utter melt.
is it comic relief 😂😂
Liverpool are not elite they are in Europa .
🧌 troll alert
How many times was this guy dropped as a baby??
Boring watching them?We scored more goals than anyone in the premier league this season.
This guy😂😂😂😂
Elite league Liverpool in europa league 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Complete turkey 🦃
Mo phones in because he knows for a fact anywhere else, he gets a slap!
Fake scoucers.. No wonder 😂😂😂
the sort of scumbag that grassed up friends and family, during lockdown.
what a weapon
Got to be a troll
As a Liverpool fan who is this muppet we didn’t deserve champions league last season Newcastle were excellent last year what’s the point of football if other clubs can’t dream of those big European nights can you ban him please
Sour grapes here
Lol, the dross is on Thursday nights.
WTF 😂
Anthony Gordon came to us from Everton. Is he not liking see him play in the UCL 🤣
What an appalling attitude towards sportsmanship. He needs to take that chip off his shoulder, Newcastle earned their spot fair & square… jealousy can be really ugly. That "dross" performed better last season and finished higher that you! Get over yourself.
You are entitled to Your opinions, However if Your Team Qualifies Thats it 😉
Luckily not all Liverpool fans are as cringe as him
I think they just picking fans as plants to be contentious at this point – which helps their numbers
It’s just not credible
This caller is just so lost in his mind.😅
Pure comedy and I’m a Liverpool fan lmaoooo
As a Liverpool fan; sorry for him! Unfortunately sometimes clubs attract idiots!
Saying Newcastle players are not champions league players . As a Liverpool fan makes no sense .
Look at some of the other teams that are in it !!
Newcastle had a great season and deserve to be in it .
Is it a season too early for Howe time will tell . Normally you go europa league gain experience then progress to champions league .
As your team progresses .
Mo is literally suggesting the Super League 😂
he's a sad person isn't he
LMAOOOOO! Thanks for the comic relief. 😂😂😂
Some scouse accent that mind
We earned it last season and we are going to continue to compete as the years go by. NUFC 4 1 PSG
The amount of entitlement that caller had 🤦 Sorry excuse for a Liverpool fan
You are talking a load of rubbish newcastle deserve to be in the champions league from a newcastle fan
It's otherwise known as living rent free what a divvy 😂😂😂
Liverpool fan with a thick scouse accent there…