RUTHLESS Liverpool Fan Sends Message to UEFA Demanding Newcastle AREN'T in the Champions League ❌👀



Dortmund beat Newcastle United 1-0 last night in the Champions League. talkSPORT’s Jamie O’Hara and Jason Cundy discuss alongside football fans.

40 comentarios en “RUTHLESS Liverpool Fan Sends Message to UEFA Demanding Newcastle AREN'T in the Champions League ❌👀

  1. Max G

    This guy is a setup for Talksport. Hes here to cause a stir. This is a made up person, surely. Newcastle finished 4th and thats it. No arguements. They are in a position that is deserved. They thrashed PSG for gods sake.

  4. Veronika Quick

    The Priveliged Elite is why the world`s in such a mess, and this bloke would have that extend even further into football. Foofball has enough issues already.

  19. Rob Thompson

    As a Liverpool fan who is this muppet we didn’t deserve champions league last season Newcastle were excellent last year what’s the point of football if other clubs can’t dream of those big European nights can you ban him please

  24. ESClad

    What an appalling attitude towards sportsmanship. He needs to take that chip off his shoulder, Newcastle earned their spot fair & square… jealousy can be really ugly. That "dross" performed better last season and finished higher that you! Get over yourself.

  27. DStew USA

    I think they just picking fans as plants to be contentious at this point – which helps their numbers
    It’s just not credible

  31. Graeme Bucknall

    Saying Newcastle players are not champions league players . As a Liverpool fan makes no sense .
    Look at some of the other teams that are in it !!
    Newcastle had a great season and deserve to be in it .
    Is it a season too early for Howe time will tell . Normally you go europa league gain experience then progress to champions league .
    As your team progresses .

