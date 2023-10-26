Simon Jordan REACTS to Newcastle's Defeat & Remains OPTIMISTIC About Their UCL Journey 👏 | talkSPORT

After Newcastle United’s defeat against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, Simon Jordan shares his reaction and also reveals why fans should still be optimistic.
It’s was just one of those games for me where luck wasn’t in our corner. Bad first off however second half we stepped up and could of gotten a draw.
Lacelles isnt champions league quality neither is Dan burn. We need a proper out & out left back & another centrel defender albeit lacelles has played well this season whilst botmons been injured.
The problem Newcastle now faces is they have to go get wins at PSG and Dortmund and Dortmund are crazy hard to beat at home, Signal Iduna Park is the German Anfield, having said that I don’t believe in PSG so I think Newcastle and Dortmund get out of the group. Lens is the French team to watch not PSG
The woke media hyped up Newcastle comparing them to 08-13 Barcelona. Typical English
'Nobody hopes an English team loses'…..erm speak for yourself please.
Newcastle were robbed that referee was absolutely hopeless Gordon was pulled down by his shorts when they scored and almiron was kneed in the leg and brought down in the box
Newcastle were so unlucky, they had Dortmund hanging on by a thread. Almiron got hacked down in the box and it should of been a penalty.
Dortmunds keeper had a blinder, he kept put some insane shots from Gordon and Wilson and so did the crossbar TWICE!
Tough result considering injuries and weather , that I don't think helped the high energy nature of what Newcastle tried to do , made the football to quick and loose , Newcastle really needed to take control of the game rather than play off the energy in these conditions and I think that's a learning curve , knowing when at this level to not play into a strength when conditions and the opposition are savvy on the flip side realise Newcastle are leaving a lot on transitions. The warning signs we're there after Dortmund's first couple of chances. Having said that over 90 minutes it was a good game and fine margins at the level is often definitive.
This little budget City clone needed humbling 😂
They got a couple of lucky runs and they thought they were prime Barca and Madrid combined
They were acting like they've got the Champions league on lock and the Quadruple is already in the bag 😂
On paper, they are at a disadvantage now. But, Dortmund away and Milan at home are games they can win, and that sends them through. They will be under severe pressure tho if they fail to win at Dortmund.
Geordie Arabia
Newcastle had more possession more passes, hit the bar twice. Dortmund got away with a win it is what it is you can’t win them all move on. If they were dominated by dortmund and lacked any playstyle that would be concerning but this result is just life.
Thank you Simon – tough result to take as we deserved more from the game. I'm just really sad to see the injuries stacking up…very worrying with a congested fixtures list…
It's just a loss. Newcastle are not going to win every game they play.
Cant stand Newcastle
🇸🇦 Newcastle is saudi team NOT English team 🏴 🤏
Disapointing loss and pretty below standard performance by several players, but waking up to see so many people say the Toon got "humbled" just shows how knee-jerk and extreme people feel the need to be when expressing their opinions. Bigger issue is the mounting list of injuries we're racking up.
They aren't going through tho. PSG & Dortmund are too experienced for Newcastle, they know how to go through because they are consistent. Newcastle will finish 3rd which means Europa League but they won't win it because there'll be Liverpool and most likely Sevilla as well..