Newcastle United players take on the Lip Reading Challenge! 🤣

Matt Targett, Tino Livramento, Jamaal Lascelles and Nick Pope take on the Lip Reading Challenge!
CHICKEN BURGER
Brilliant content 😅😂😂
Hearing matty say stottie 😂😂😂❤
I swear ifthatbloodydrum didn't play throughout the match we would have won who else had to take paracetamol for a headache
Love these videos Newcastle keep it up ⚫️⚪️
Love the Lads man 🖤🤍🐘🧃
Love the 'Elephant Juice' as it looks like you're saying "I love you too".
Saying Shearer instead of Isak is hilariously coincidental
Heard that tonali can read the eyes ♦️♠️♣️♥️ p.s.❤️🖤
Targett done great against Dortmund.
I guarantee they wanted to repeat inappropriate things back but refrained 😂
We are all with you Sandro tonali🖤🤍🖤
The content has stepped up well done NUFC 👏
Class🤣🤣👏
Should do one with isak and Krafth but do it with our Scandinavian slang like, Gan hyem, hoos, bairn, oot.
hahahha targett saying stottie had me creased 😂😂😂
Good to see Tino involved in these, very likeable guy
DO it with sandro thatll be fun , HWTL <3
Need to know how Lascelles has got Chicken Burger from Steak Bake 😂
Wouldn't be able to play this with old flip flop stomped on kebab gob Rio Ferdinand
He was never gonna get Elephant juice 🤣
We all know what elephant juice was supposed to come off as 😂
CHICKEN BURGER
Class lads 😂
James Milner ~ Jamaal Lascelles 2023
For anyone wondering – Elephant juice looks exactly like 'I love you' lmao
There was little lip motion on 'The Toon'😂😂
I love these challenges 😂
The laugh by Nick Pope🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Oh lads…
james milner