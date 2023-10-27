PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Wolves (A)

Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of Saturday’s trip to Molineux to face Wolves.
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.
Good attitude from Eddie about the ‘high level’ game of Dortmund segue into the Wulfs.
Eddie looks tired after this week. Hope we smash Wolves tomorrow
Back injury from f××King you can be addicted to that too. Ten months ban. 😉
We definitely need a striker in January
Should change the title to “reporters don’t listen to Eddie’s answers and repeatedly ask him the same question about Tonali”
Comparing EH's press conferences with SB's, I listen to every word this man says, couldn't listen to Bruce for 2 minutes
Is Sandro the victim or the problem… You could see Eddie wanting to say Problem.. that's exactly what he has given us, a massive problem… Personally I would tell him that he is not getting paid for 9 months, come back next year for preseason training and we will discuss your terms and conditions.. oh and if you really do have an addiction go and seek medical help using the funds that you earning with AC Milan…… All done in a caring manner.. but please stop talking as if he is the victim.. Its far too easy for any one to use that option…
When was the last time Lee Ryder asked a decent question
Hate it the interviewer phrase the question in such a way that the answer has to be a Yes.
How many different ways can they ask the same questions about tonali? Trying to catch eh out! Eddie is a master of telling people to …off with out saying
Better audio this week 👍🏼
In Eddie we trust.
“Just Stop Louise”
When did we sign Harvey Elliott?!
That woman is so rude every time
I've been a Newcastle fan since the mid-90s. For the second year, it’s been a great joy to watch the matches of my favorite team. Thanks Eddie Howe. I'm from Russia.
They were like vultures in there today mind. Fancy being told you don't know what the crack is with Sandro and still keep asking. 😂 Awful reporters.
Not a week goes by where I am not dumbfrouned by how fuckin poor Lee Ryder’s questions to Eddie Howe are. This is supposed to be the top bloke at the number 1 local paper. Are him and the chronicle taking the absolute piss or what? No wonder he’s 15th in line for a question. Baldy prat.
These reporters will not leave the subject of Tonali alone. How many times has Howe got to tell them?
Wow Bournemouth is good at producing good managers for other clubs – and two of them will compete in this Wolves Vs Newcastle 😊
Matt Targett btw played class, always rated him, he’s been massively unlucky. For me Targett should be in that LB position.
Superb, articulate and realistic Manager !!!
When did harvey elliot start playing for us 😂
Louise the mackem is gutted Tonali may play tomorrow 😂😂.
Up the mags!! 🖤🤍🖤🤍
How many times can those journalists ask the same damn question about tonali like what kind of question is it asking if he's disappointed he's getting banned like seriously my 10yr old could ask more constructive questions
'whats it doing there' hahahahah
Really set Eddie up with those last couple of questions, well handled though as ever.
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
If hes available,I agree with the concensus..just unleash him for 90 minutes… he's likely to play like a kid that's about to get his toy taken off him… should of played longer against Dortmund tbh…for the same reason.. at least sleepy Joe is back just in time.. love wee joe
the more i watch of these conference the more i think some of the press are complete knackers asking crap questions that he cant answer
We are very lucky.
"You never know what tomorrow might bring"
-King Edward Howe
A moment to thank the sound guys who listened to us and made a decent effort to better the sound quality 🎉👍🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
I wish the media would give the Tonali subject a rest. One jounro mentions it and then others ask the same question, but by re-wording it – the answer isn't going to change.
Eddie doing it the hard way,how many managers can do that?not many,he deserves the utmost respect 💪🥃
So unlucky that since Palace we've lost Murphy, Isak, Tonali (soon), and Anderson
Should be some sort of provision in their contracts, no wages for length of ban ..e
.g.
That odious Guardian journalist needs to be banned from these press conferences. She really brings nothing to the table & is cut from the same cloth as haters like Holt & Delaney
Classic Louise Taylor positivity on a Friday.
Have Newcastle checked the spam folder, the email might be in there
Steve Bruce has several arguments about this Sandro situation btw. Eddie has handled it with such dignity and class.