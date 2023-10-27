PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Wolves (A)



Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of Saturday’s trip to Molineux to face Wolves.

40 comentarios en “PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Wolves (A)

  5. Jackosaurus117

    Should change the title to “reporters don’t listen to Eddie’s answers and repeatedly ask him the same question about Tonali”

  6. Mick Dalton

    Comparing EH's press conferences with SB's, I listen to every word this man says, couldn't listen to Bruce for 2 minutes

  7. Rooney Roo

    Is Sandro the victim or the problem… You could see Eddie wanting to say Problem.. that's exactly what he has given us, a massive problem… Personally I would tell him that he is not getting paid for 9 months, come back next year for preseason training and we will discuss your terms and conditions.. oh and if you really do have an addiction go and seek medical help using the funds that you earning with AC Milan…… All done in a caring manner.. but please stop talking as if he is the victim.. Its far too easy for any one to use that option…

  10. Steven O’Brien

    How many different ways can they ask the same questions about tonali? Trying to catch eh out! Eddie is a master of telling people to …off with out saying

  15. 87PROTECTOR

    I've been a Newcastle fan since the mid-90s. For the second year, it’s been a great joy to watch the matches of my favorite team. Thanks Eddie Howe. I'm from Russia.

  16. Mr Games (Will)

    They were like vultures in there today mind. Fancy being told you don't know what the crack is with Sandro and still keep asking. 😂 Awful reporters.

  17. Iain Chisholm

    Not a week goes by where I am not dumbfrouned by how fuckin poor Lee Ryder’s questions to Eddie Howe are. This is supposed to be the top bloke at the number 1 local paper. Are him and the chronicle taking the absolute piss or what? No wonder he’s 15th in line for a question. Baldy prat.

  19. Reflections of X from Y

    Wow Bournemouth is good at producing good managers for other clubs – and two of them will compete in this Wolves Vs Newcastle 😊

  24. Zahra Willis

    How many times can those journalists ask the same damn question about tonali like what kind of question is it asking if he's disappointed he's getting banned like seriously my 10yr old could ask more constructive questions

  28. Jnco

    If hes available,I agree with the concensus..just unleash him for 90 minutes… he's likely to play like a kid that's about to get his toy taken off him… should of played longer against Dortmund tbh…for the same reason.. at least sleepy Joe is back just in time.. love wee joe

  29. Barry Hogan

    the more i watch of these conference the more i think some of the press are complete knackers asking crap questions that he cant answer

  32. Nelly Vanilly - نيلِي

    A moment to thank the sound guys who listened to us and made a decent effort to better the sound quality 🎉👍🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

  33. Jacob Hall

    I wish the media would give the Tonali subject a rest. One jounro mentions it and then others ask the same question, but by re-wording it – the answer isn't going to change.

  37. Steve

    That odious Guardian journalist needs to be banned from these press conferences. She really brings nothing to the table & is cut from the same cloth as haters like Holt & Delaney

