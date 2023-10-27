Why Howe was asked DIFFICULT Tonali/Nmecha question as Newcastle United fail to inspire flat crowd

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope reflects on Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 win over Newcastle United in the Champions League at St James’ Park.
Craig Hope – the tory tossa!
Can you please EH if ,when or will he use one of the many versatile players he has available to fill the DM role of Tonali, the likes of Hall , Botman, Spa ish right back Liveromento,Miley,Target, Kraft, who have good engines to fullfill that role as a DM. We might unkowingly be sitting on a gem of DM
Great summary as always Craig. I’m not as downbeat as you about the performance. We really looked threatening and should have scored. For me this should have been a draw. But I agree with you on injuries really racking up, a real concern
Anthony Gordon scores in the first half and it's a different game.
It's a fair point about Tonali. He should have started, especially knowing it was going to be his last game for a while, I think he would have played like it was his last game and been a demon.
Joelinton didn't look sharp and he lacks the passing range to cut an organized team open.
Can't criticize Eddie to much though, he doesn't get much wrong. We'll be fine
Just need to remember where we came from and not get carried away expecting to run over top European teams at the first attempt
Spot on Craig. Those injuries are a concern with a very busy period coming up. My fave journo from my fave newspaper
you get a canny bit of grief on Twitter, but I do respect your youtube channel and opinions, even if you do work for The Daily Mail, thanks Craig …
Great honest report Craig. Thank you. 👍👍👍
It just wasnt our night last night. Dont worry about it. Our group will go to the last match to be decided. We have a tough group
Newcastle’s general play and effort was good it was just a lack of composure with the final ball. Dortmund looked like a well-organised tight team who got a goal and clung onto a lead like a perfect champions league away performance. If a couple of Newcastle’s close efforts had gone in then it would have been a different story. Dortmund are a very good team and games are win and lost on small margins and this game was no different.
I hear what you’re saying Craig and love the videos but we are joint second while that is the Europa slot at the moment, I feel that context is important. Outplayed in parts last night, agreed.
Honest review Craig and I fully agree. So many mags saying we should have won or drawn. We were outclassed simple as that. They looked the better team and were the better. We huffed and puffed. Wilson should have scored but that’s about it. They had plenty chances to score more and pope was MOM for me. Kept us in it. Can’t win them all and so long as we learn from it. Never had that extreme pressing game which allowed them to play around us.
Thanks Craig. I do like your balanced view of the game / injury situation. I do feel that a draw would have been a fair result but overall we did not really deserve a point in Milan game so tonight’s result levels that out. I’m gutted to loose Murphy and Isaac to injury. Great to see wilock back today though so at least there is that positive.
I've had a dislocated right shoulder maybe 6 or 7 times during a game,, off on the sideline for 5 minutes then back on again. MotoGP riders break collarbones one week and are back in the saddle in 10 days. Happens all the time, BUT THESE FOOTBALLERS,,,,,,,,,, 3 MONTHS HOLIDAY FOR A DISLOCATION. WHO'S THE IDIOTS HERE? THE FANS OR THE CLUBS? Yes, motoGP riders are also super fit guys so don't come that.
Its just been announced that Tonali has received a 10 month ban! There's been a lot of speculation about who knew of his gambling addiction. Obviously everyone has their own views, however the only person who can categorically be said knew about the addiction is Tonali himself.
Bearing this in mind, I believe that Tonali should donate his wages he would have earned over the 10 months to either a charity who supports addiction or at the very least, give the money back to Newcastle United.
It’s acceptable, we are not champions league ready so each game is more of a novelty! I’d like to see Livramento and Hall more, I think they have the potential to be the 2 best full backs in the league but they’re getting no game time. You can’t drop Tripps and Burn when they’re fit but with the run of fixtures they’ll get tired. Livramento looked stupendous against City.
don’t think they ever looked a class above, but they showed their experience, and that they’ve gone to tough away CL games and got tight wins, we’ll learn
Dortmund are a very good side with many years of Champions League experience, you just knew from their first attack of the quality they have and that it was going to be difficult.Newcastle have come a long way in a short time, more quality players needed to broaden the squad but that will come.
If you're not clinical, you pay. That's how it goes. I still think that we can beat Dortmund at their ground, but not with Wilson. Not a chance.
Lets be honest here, Newcastle were like an up and coming young boxer who has a shot at the title against the aging champion who has years of ring craft on his side.
The aging champion knows all the tricks of the ring, when to hold, when to take a breather while the young pretender punches themselves out!
In the end to quote a boxing term, Newcastle got what you call "old manned" by Dortmund who are seasoned campaigners who were able to get their noses ahead and see out the match.
Spot on assessment. I’d probably give Schar the 1 star though I thought he was brilliant last night.
Not easy to say but think Tripps looked tired tonight caught out of position a lot and I think we missed Botman. Thought we deserved a point based on second half performance. Gordon our best player again. Great to see Willock back – one huge positive
It was sad what happened to Murphy. Don’t worry though, we have Minteh to return and he’s on a different level.
Dortmund have been class for years, good experience for the future. Our game is all about intensity, if we're at 95% we get beaten. PSG was such a high and this was always the harder game.
Issak murphy barnes mr tonali
Suddenly we look very thin…
2 defenders hardly played 2 injury prone attackers …issak came injured and i dont think he has ever been right.
Weak goal to lose to but probably a fair result
My Honest assessment was that we probably did enough to earn a draw with some better finishing but i was very impressed by Dortmund especially in the first half. They had clearly done their homework on us though and played the right game to get a result against us so hats off. They knew we would press high and knew how to beat the press. Maybe if Isak doesn't get injured and takes a chance that was squandered were having a different conversation.
Our defence was horrible.. there use to be a player defending on the edge of the box he was missing all night! Longstaff, I'm sick of him now diving.. get some strength. Burn now should be dropped. Wilson is having problems. Losing isak killed us tonight. Here is another howe mistake how many will we allow, played the wrong team from the start!
We were way, way too open and we did not adapt to their elite counter attacking, which they demonstrated more than enough in the first 10 minutes. That is a failing of the players and the manager. There was a cocky air of expectation that we could smash Dortmund despite them being an elite team in the fast-paced Bundesliga
We will beat wolves Saturday but the isak injury is a huge blow we need our spine back! Without isak we are relying on wilson to play 3 games a week maybe time to blood an academy striker but we must replace tonali and get a centre forward in January we never really replaced Chris Wood! To compete at this level we need someone who can come in and score goals in the absence of the other two
I think the comparison of Nmecha and Tonali is totally pointless and a bit incendiary. It's TalkSport fodder. Tonali has demonstrated high elite quality in a few games, including when he came on in this game. It's clear now why Tonali has been off it in a lot of games and I have zero regrets in the club buying Tonali over Nmecha in the summer.
We’ve got to stop doing this falling flat after a good result. Eddie seems to be aware of it but it seems to be hard for the players to lift themselves.
Joelinton didnt look at it today.
Slow start to both halfs.
Ref was poor.
Miggy should have had a pen 1st half.
Thought Toni would have made more of an effect seeing its probably his last game .
Tonali should have started last night. We need a big January transfer spend.