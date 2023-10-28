It’s time to address the Newcastle United content creators CONSPIRACY…

Over the past few months a conspiracy has started to come out about me receiving special treatment from Newcastle United #nufc
Just ignore them, just jealous that you have made it.
Hi Adam, jealous is what these critics are keep up the good work.
Keep up the good work Adam, don't let people make you feel bad for going to all the games and doing a great job in media work you deserve all that you get. You'll always get the haters 🖤🤍
You do a good job Adam you earned it
You deserve any extras, you’re essentially modern media.
Adam, I see you attending the lasses games too.. 👍
@adampearson1242 we all love you and we can win today
HOWAY THE LADS!
You don’t deserve to have to explain yourself. We all love you!🎉
Even just commenting on certain vlogs triggers the haters. Ignore them, it's jealousy based on your entrepreneurial success
I remember when you first started and you would go to the training ground you’ve come far since then through your own hard work. Explain ya sell to no one Adam.
If people make comments they should work hard and save for tickets. They can apply like everyone else. People just get jealous of other people's success. Keep doing what your doing.
The fact people are moaning even if you did get free tickets are jealous of how well you've done… Take no notice, we enjoy the content you bring and if you do get free tickets take it and stick 2 fingers up to the haters ⚫⚪⚫⚪
Just jealously Adam don't let it bother you.
You’re the reason I can’t get a ticket !!!
Hope to see you hit that 50 k soon also 👏 keep up the good work mate
Ignore them mate it’s bonkers that anyone would think that you would have any preference over tickets etc ever it would never happen your a season ticket holder ignore the tossers mate
There are jealous people around, you do a great job, keep it up 👍.