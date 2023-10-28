It’s time to address the Newcastle United content creators CONSPIRACY…



Over the past few months a conspiracy has started to come out about me receiving special treatment from Newcastle United #nufc

18 comentarios en "It's time to address the Newcastle United content creators CONSPIRACY…

  3. Stephen Mcrae

    Keep up the good work Adam, don't let people make you feel bad for going to all the games and doing a great job in media work you deserve all that you get. You'll always get the haters 🖤🤍

  10. Sensible moniker

    Even just commenting on certain vlogs triggers the haters. Ignore them, it's jealousy based on your entrepreneurial success

  11. WJH.22.RC.ADDICTION #RC

    I remember when you first started and you would go to the training ground you’ve come far since then through your own hard work. Explain ya sell to no one Adam.

  12. Amanda Mohammed 0p0gyni

    If people make comments they should work hard and save for tickets. They can apply like everyone else. People just get jealous of other people's success. Keep doing what your doing.

  13. djfinster83

    The fact people are moaning even if you did get free tickets are jealous of how well you've done… Take no notice, we enjoy the content you bring and if you do get free tickets take it and stick 2 fingers up to the haters ⚫⚪⚫⚪

  17. @AntagonizinGeordie

    Ignore them mate it’s bonkers that anyone would think that you would have any preference over tickets etc ever it would never happen your a season ticket holder ignore the tossers mate

