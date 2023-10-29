Wolves 2 Newcastle United 2 | EXTENDED Premier League highlights



Extended highlights as Newcastle United picked up a point in the Midlands.

Wolves 2 Newcastle United 2 | EXTENDED Premier League highlights

  3. Alan Chai

    kinda feel sorry for Wolves, felt they took their chances better – what a player Neto is, wished NUFC could sign him = always running, always creating chances (leaps and bounds better than Tonali)

  4. Alan Chai

    makes us realise how good Murphy has been last couple of games with his defence splitting passess

    that said the lads didnt play badly, Wolves just played better – as all commentators said very high quality from both sides

  5. Alan Chai

    1) Trippier really off in this game.. gave the corner for the 1st goal and could have blocked better for the 1st goal.. surprised Howe did not give reliable Livramento a chance (of all the games these two weeks – this was the game to rest Trippier)
    2) Big Joe wasteful when forcing Gordon into corners rather than giving him through passess to feed off his pace & not squaring to Wilson

  15. A Geordie Abroad

    Howe refusing to make subs when needed cost us the points again. Love Eddie but he's not ruthless enough at times and sticks with his favourites.

  16. Asyik Sundani

    Newcastle always have difficulties and often even lose against teams who are good at counter attacks. Dortmund, Arsenal, Aston Villa etc…if Eddie Howie doesn't immediately solve this problem, this season will be a bad season for them.

  17. Loogi Balloogi

    Honestly, I think this was a good game to watch. It was mostly quite close and could have gone either way. But at the same time, I think we could have done much better. We missed quite a few opportunities and lost possession way too easily at times. It's not an amazing result, but I'll take it. That Wolves side is much more serious than I anticipated.

